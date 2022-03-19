Chesterfield v Maidenhead United LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds, officials and build-up
Chesterfield host Maidenhead United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table but have fallen seven points behind leaders Stockport County after recording just two wins from their last seven fixtures.
The Blues are unbeaten in their last four but they have conceded late equalisers in each of their last two games.
Today’s opponents are fifth from bottom but are 13 points clear of the drop zone.
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Maidenhead United (3pm KO)
- Spireites 2nd; Maidenhead 19th
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for one change from the 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood last Saturday with Akwasi Asante coming back in for Joe Quigley.
Curtis Weston took yesterday’s pre-match press conference so we don’t really know if any of the injured players are in contenton.
Gavin Gunning and Tom Denton are thought to be the closest to returning but many of the others are long-term.
(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Kerr, Williams, Weston, Rowley, Quigley.
Magpies’ top scorers
Josh Kelly, who scored twice against Chesterfield in the reverse fixture, is the one to watch after scoring 14 goals this season.
He is apparently attracting interest from Football League clubs.
After Kelly, Kane Ferdinand is the next highest scorer with six and Sam Barrett has five.
Maidenhead’s away record
This season is: P15 W2 D4 L9 Pts: 10
(19th best in National League)
Chesterfield form
The Spireites are still second but have only won two of seven games since Paul Cook was appointed.
In those seven matches they have thrown away NINE points from winning positions. In total this season they have thrown away 22 points from winning positions.
Safe to say everyone is sick of coneding late equalisers this season.
Maidenhead form
The visitors to the Technique Stadium have only won one of their last six games, which came away at King’s Lynn Town on February 26, a 4-1 victory.
Today’s officials
Referee: David Richardson
Assistant referee: Paul Ince
Assistant referee: Alex Gray
Fourth official: Stephen Rushworth
Match odds
Chesterfield: 4/9
Draw: 3/1
Maidenhead: 21/4
(Sky Bet)
And welcome to our latest matchday blog as Chesterfield entertain Maidenhead United today (3pm KO).
