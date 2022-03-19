Chesterfield v Maidenhead United LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds, officials and build-up

Chesterfield host Maidenhead United today in the National League (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 9:29 am

The Spireites are second in the table but have fallen seven points behind leaders Stockport County after recording just two wins from their last seven fixtures.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last four but they have conceded late equalisers in each of their last two games.

Today’s opponents are fifth from bottom but are 13 points clear of the drop zone.

Chesterfield v Maidenhead United - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe will bring you everything you need to know from the match.

Chesterfield v Maidenhead United: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 09:16

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Maidenhead United (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 2nd; Maidenhead 19th
Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 09:16

Liam’s predicted line-up

I’m going for one change from the 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood last Saturday with Akwasi Asante coming back in for Joe Quigley.

Curtis Weston took yesterday’s pre-match press conference so we don’t really know if any of the injured players are in contenton.

Gavin Gunning and Tom Denton are thought to be the closest to returning but many of the others are long-term.

(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Kerr, Williams, Weston, Rowley, Quigley.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 09:11

Magpies’ top scorers

Josh Kelly, who scored twice against Chesterfield in the reverse fixture, is the one to watch after scoring 14 goals this season.

He is apparently attracting interest from Football League clubs.

After Kelly, Kane Ferdinand is the next highest scorer with six and Sam Barrett has five.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 09:04

Maidenhead’s away record

This season is: P15 W2 D4 L9 Pts: 10

(19th best in National League)

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 09:02

Chesterfield form

The Spireites are still second but have only won two of seven games since Paul Cook was appointed.

In those seven matches they have thrown away NINE points from winning positions. In total this season they have thrown away 22 points from winning positions.

Safe to say everyone is sick of coneding late equalisers this season.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 08:58

Maidenhead form

The visitors to the Technique Stadium have only won one of their last six games, which came away at King’s Lynn Town on February 26, a 4-1 victory.

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 08:52

Today’s officials

Referee: David Richardson

Assistant referee: Paul Ince

Assistant referee: Alex Gray

Fourth official: Stephen Rushworth

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 08:51

Match odds

Chesterfield: 4/9

Draw: 3/1

Maidenhead: 21/4

(Sky Bet)

Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 08:49

Hello!

And welcome to our latest matchday blog as Chesterfield entertain Maidenhead United today (3pm KO).

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.

COYB!

