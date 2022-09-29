Chesterfield v Maidenhead United LIVE: Koby Arthur gives visitors lead before half-time
Maidenhead United are the visitors to the Technique Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
League leaders Chesterfield should be full of confidence after starting the season 10 games unbeaten for the first time in their history.
The Magpies have not won away from home this campaign and are yet to score a goal on their travels so the Blues will be firm favourites for this one.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day.
Chesterfield v Maidenhead United: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Maidenhead United (3pm KO)
- Spireites 1st; Magpies 18th
- One change as Sheckleford makes debut in place of suspended King
- Spireites XI Covolan; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Clarke, Tshimanga.
Double sub - 53 mins
Tshimanga and Uchegbulam replace Miller and Asante.
Second goal for Maidenhead: 0-2
Nathaniel-George finds the bottom corner with a powerful low shot.
Uphill task for Town now.
What a save!
Superb save from Covolan to stop Nathaniel-George’s shot from finding the top corner after a brilliant run forward.
Back underway
No changes.
Attendance
7,511 (51 Maidenhead fans).
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Maidenhead United
Lacklustre first 45 minutes from the Spireites
Not done anywhere enough.
They need to massively improve.
Goal for Maidenhead: 0-1
Koby Arthur beats the offside trap and prods the ball beyong Covolan from inside the area.
It is their first away goal of the season.
Almost half-time.
Chance for the visitors
Acquah is through on goal after a long ball is flicked on but Williams does well to get a block in. Corner for the away side.
Change in referee
Referee Andrew Miller can’t continue and fourth official Wayne Gray has taken over from him.