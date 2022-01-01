Chesterfield v King's Lynn Town LIVE: Spireites frustrated in goalless first-half in first game of 2022
Chesterfield will be aiming to start 2022 with a win when they welcome strugglers King’s Lynn Town to the Technique Stadium (3pm KO).
With no other games in the National League today, the Spireites will go three points clear at the top of the table with a victory.
The Linnets, who appointed Tommy Widdrington as manager last month, are second bottom and five points from safety.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v King’s Lynn Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 16:58
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 0 King’s Lynn Town (3pm KO)
- Liam Mandeville opens scoring on 51 minutes
- 3-4-2-1: Loach; Williams, Gunning, Whittle; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Miller; Khan, Mandeville; Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Kerr, Kellermann, Asante, Payne.
- Jeff King starts after returning from injury
- First game of 2022
- Spireites 1st, King’s Lynn 22nd
Final Spireites sub -
Tshimanga off, Asante on.
Five minutes added
1-0.
Kellermann almost heads in King’s corner but he it just glances off his head.
Big chance for Tshimanga
King plays Tshimanga in on goal, he just has the keeper to beat from close-range but he takes too long and a Lynn defender gets back and manages to get a touch on his shot which loops up and is saved by Jones. How costly that miss could be!
Chance for Khan
Town counter, Tshimanga sends Khan in on goal with just one man to beat, he runs at him, cuts inside on his left but skews it well wide.
Nine minutes remaining.
Still 1-0.
The game has gone scrappy again.
Kellermann
Tries his luck from distance, it looked to have taken a deflection on the way through, but the referee awards a goal-kick.
20 minutes to go, 1-0.
Second Spireites sub - 66 minutes
Oyeleke off, Kellermann on.
First Spireites sub - 64 minutes
Gavin Gunning drops to the floor and can’t continue. Doesn’t look too serious but he goes off and is replaced by Jamie Grimes.
Great attempt
From Lynn’s Barrows who skips by two or three Town players before shooting wide from distance.
An hour gone, 1-0.