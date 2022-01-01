I’m going for three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Halifax on Tuesday.

James Rowe has said a ‘sprinkle’ of players will return for this match so I’m going to take a punt and say Jeff King may return from injury to start this one.

That would mean Tyrone Williams drops back into his more natural position and Fraser Kerr, who didn’t have his best game against Shaymen, would have to settle for a place on the bench.

Curtis Weston had to come off at half-time in midweek so I’m going to predict that Jim Kellermann will slot into his position alongside Manny Oyeleke which is what happened in the second-half.

I also think Liam Mandeville and Saidou Khan, who had big impacts off the bench, will be rewarded with starts, with Akwasi Asante among the subs. Starting two games in a week after such a long time out might be too much for him.

This selection is based on the fact that King’s Lynn are likely to come and frustrate Chesterfield and put men behind the ball. That’s what they did against Halifax and it worked for an hour, before eventually losing, 2-0, so I think they will take up the same approach,

(3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams, Gunning, Whittle; King, Kellermann, Oyeleke, Miller; Mandeville, Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Kerr, Weston, Payne, Asante.