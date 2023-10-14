News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

Chesterfield v Kettering Town LIVE: Spireites striker 'major doubt' for FA Cup clash

Chesterfield take on seventh-tier Kettering Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Chesterfield v Kettering Town - live updates.Chesterfield v Kettering Town - live updates.
Chesterfield v Kettering Town - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Kettering Town (LIVE UPDATES - FA CUP 4TH QUALIFYING ROUND)

Show new updates
09:37 BST

Bailey Hobson

Trained with the Spireites on Friday.

They don’t want him cup-tied so he is not going to be involved for Kidderminster Harriers today.

09:36 BST

Striker ‘major doubt’ for cup clash

Joe Quigley is a ‘major doubt’ for today’s game, according to Danny Webb.

Speaking on Friday, Webb said: “He did his ankle at Boreham Wood. He swelled up, then it went back, and it is still a bit swollen. We are not going to risk him tomorrow as it stands.

“When there is swelling on the joint it is hard because you have to wait for it come down to assess the damage. It is a game we probably won’t risk him.”

09:30 BST

Danny Webb on today’s team selection

“It certainly won’t be how we approached the FA Trophy last year which was to blood some youngsters.

“We want to get in the first round, the league is the priority, but this is a very close second.”

Wed, 11 Oct, 2023, 10:34 BSTUpdated 09:38 BST

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Oldaker, Banks; Curtis, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.

Subs: Tyrer, Williams, King, Naylor, Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough.

Wed, 11 Oct, 2023, 10:32 BST

The Spireites

Have reached the third round of the competition in the last two years.

Last season they held West Brom to a 3-3 draw before losing the replay 4-0 at The Hawthorns.

The year before they lost 5-1 to then European champions Chelsea.

Wed, 11 Oct, 2023, 10:31 BST

Kettering

Are third from bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.

They have won just one out of 10 games in the league this season.

Wed, 11 Oct, 2023, 10:28 BST

Up for the cup!

Chesterfield take a break from league action today as they host Kettering Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know.

Related topics:Chesterfield