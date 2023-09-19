News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Halifax LIVE: Tyrone Williams scores a second goal for Spireites in National League encounter

Chesterfield are back in action tonight against Halifax (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 20:29 BST
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.

The Spireites are top of the table after winning their last four matches, while the Shaymen, who lost to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, are ninth.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 2 Halifax: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:45 BST

Get in!!!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Halifax A fifth straight win. Still top of the league. Ref totally lost control of the game in the second-half. Both teams finished with 10-men. Quigley wins it in the 91st minute.

Referee Jackson is rightly booed off. Shocking for both teams.

21:39 BST

Banks goes close!

Almost 4-2, Johnson tips over from Banks. So close.

21:36 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 3-2

QUIGLEY!!!

Chesterfield are back in front in the 91st minute! Quigley, on as a sub, races clear and finishes beyond Johnson. This half has been mad. The Spireites lead 3-2. Seven minutes added.

21:32 BST

Red card for Halifax!

Senior is given his marching orders. Both teams down to 10-men. Still 2-2.

21:25 BST

Chance!

Williams heads narrowly wide from Mandeville’s free-kick.

21:24 BST

Spireites sub - 80

Banks on, Dobra off.

21:24 BST

Red card!

Tom Naylor is shown a second yellow card. He felt he should have been awarded a free-kick and he showed his frustration. The referee has lost control of this one. The Blues are down to 10-men. 2-2 on 76 minutes.

21:19 BST

Paul Cook

Is sent off by referee Aaron Jackson, who is having an absolute nightmare.

He’s just missed the most blatant of fouls and Cook was fuming, as was the whole ground.

Colclough was also booked.

21:14 BST

Spireites subs - 70

Quigley and Berry replace Grigg and Oldaker.

21:14 BST

Goal for Halifax: 2-2

Summerfield scores the penalty. Tyrer got close to it but it was in the corner.

2-2 with 20 minutes to go.

