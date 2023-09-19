News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Halifax LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield are back in action tonight against Halifax (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 18:30 BST
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.

The Spireites are top of the table after winning their last four matches, while the Shaymen, who lost to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, are ninth.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Halifax: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

Show new updates
18:50 BST

The visitors

18:46 BST

Chesterfield team news - one change

One change from the win against Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

IN: Oldaker

OUT: Jacobs (suspended)

Maybe 4-3-3?

Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor, Oldaker; Dobra, Grigg, Colclough.

Subs: Palmer, Banks, Berry, Curtis, Quigley.

Mon, 18 Sep, 2023, 14:42 BST

Our Spireites predicted line-up

4-2-3-1: Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Colclough, Dobra, Berry; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, Banks, Oldaker, Curtis, Quigley.

Mon, 18 Sep, 2023, 14:40 BSTUpdated 14:43 BST

Spireites injury news

The only player we know who is definitely unavailable due to injury is Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring).

Michael Jacobs is suspended after being sent off on Saturday.

Mon, 18 Sep, 2023, 14:38 BST

Halifax on the road

Away from home, Halifax have collected some good results, winning at Oldham and Rochdale and drawing at unbeaten Solihull Moors.

Mon, 18 Sep, 2023, 14:37 BST

The Shaymen

Are currently ninth in the table.

They have the best defensive record in the league having only conceded seven times.

But they have only scored eight goals which is the joint second lowest in the divison.

Mon, 18 Sep, 2023, 14:35 BST

Form guide

Chesterfield: LWWWW

Halifax: DDWDL

Mon, 18 Sep, 2023, 14:34 BST

The officials

Referee: Aaron Jackson

Assistant referee: Timothy Walker

Assistant referee: Jake Allsopp

Fourth official: Niall Smith

Mon, 18 Sep, 2023, 14:33 BST

Odds

Chesterfield: 4/7

Draw: 29/10

Halifax: 19/5

(Sky Bet)

Mon, 18 Sep, 2023, 14:33 BST

Under the lights!

Chesterfield are back on home soil tonight as they entertain Halifax.

We’ve got you covered so don’t go anywhere!

