Chesterfield v Halifax LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, odds, referee and build-up to kick-off in National League
The Spireites are top of the table after winning their last four matches, while the Shaymen, who lost to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, are ninth.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Halifax: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Our Spireites predicted line-up
4-2-3-1: Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Colclough, Dobra, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Banks, Oldaker, Curtis, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
The only player we know who is definitely unavailable due to injury is Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring).
Michael Jacobs is suspended after being sent off on Saturday.
Halifax on the road
Away from home, Halifax have collected some good results, winning at Oldham and Rochdale and drawing at unbeaten Solihull Moors.
The Shaymen
Are currently ninth in the table.
They have the best defensive record in the league having only conceded seven times.
But they have only scored eight goals which is the joint second lowest in the divison.
Form guide
Chesterfield: LWWWW
Halifax: DDWDL
The officials
Referee: Aaron Jackson
Assistant referee: Timothy Walker
Assistant referee: Jake Allsopp
Fourth official: Niall Smith
Odds
Chesterfield: 4/7
Draw: 29/10
Halifax: 19/5
Under the lights!
Chesterfield are back on home soil tonight as they entertain Halifax.
