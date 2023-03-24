Chesterfield v Halifax LIVE: Ollie Banks gives Spireites lead in National League clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their first home win in six games when they take on Halifax at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites have won four of their last five matches and behind Woking in third only on goal difference.
Opponents Halifax are 16th but they have only lost one of their last eight and they are in the FA Trophy semi-final.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Halifax: LIVE UPDATES
A poor ball by Palmer sells Grimes short and Halifax have two chances on the counter but they don’t make the most of them.
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Halifax
Banks’ header has the Spireites deservedly in front at the break. The midfielder went close to scoring three times before that and Quigley also went close. Dallas and Colcough threatening. Halifax have had a couple of ‘nearly’ moments.
BANKS!!!
Chesterfield take the lead in first-half stoppage time. Banks glances in Maguire’s cross from the left. Two goals in two games for the midfielder. He had gone close three times before that. 1-0.
Colclough and Quigley both have chances in the box but are both denied by blocks close to the goal-line.