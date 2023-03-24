News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Halifax LIVE: Ollie Banks gives Spireites lead in National League clash

Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their first home win in six games when they take on Halifax at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Mar 2023, 15:55 GMT
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.

The Spireites have won four of their last five matches and behind Woking in third only on goal difference.

Opponents Halifax are 16th but they have only lost one of their last eight and they are in the FA Trophy semi-final.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Halifax: LIVE UPDATES

First Spireites sub - 63 minutes

Dobra replaces Quigley, which should mean Dallas goes up front.

Big let off

A poor ball by Palmer sells Grimes short and Halifax have two chances on the counter but they don’t make the most of them.

Halifax sub

Stott replaced Debrah at the break.

Back underway

Here we go in the second-half.

Spireites in front at HT

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Halifax

Banks’ header has the Spireites deservedly in front at the break. The midfielder went close to scoring three times before that and Quigley also went close. Dallas and Colcough threatening. Halifax have had a couple of ‘nearly’ moments.

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 1-0

BANKS!!!

Chesterfield take the lead in first-half stoppage time. Banks glances in Maguire’s cross from the left. Two goals in two games for the midfielder. He had gone close three times before that. 1-0.

Five minutes added

0-0.

So close!

Colclough and Quigley both have chances in the box but are both denied by blocks close to the goal-line.

Paul Cook is booked

For showing his frustrations towards referee Greg Rollason.

Stoppage in play

Palmer has taken a knock to his left eye and needs a new shirt. He’s going to be okay but play has been halted for about three miutes now.

He is now back on.

