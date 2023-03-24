News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield v Halifax LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up, referee and odds

Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their first home win in six games when they take on Halifax at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.

The Spireites have won four of their last five matches and behind Woking in third only on goal difference.

Opponents Halifax are 16th but they have only lost one of their last eight and they are in the FA Trophy semi-final.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Halifax: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Halifax likely line-up

(3-4-3) Johnson; Debrah, A Senior, Stott; Golden, Summerfield, Gilmour, J Senior; Warburton, Dieseruvwe, Alli.

Halifax injuries

Liverpool loanee Fidel O’Rourke, a striker, is out with a hamstring injury and talented midfielder Kian Spence is also unavailable.

Shaymen boss Chris Millington on facing Blues

He told the Halifax Courier: “If we think back, Andy Cooper (assistant manager) highlighted to me what an outstanding run of form they were on when we last played them and what a great performance it was for us to upset that run of form and win the home game.

“So we know we’ve got enough quality to go toe-to-toe with them and that’s what we’ll be planning on doing.

“They’ve obviously had a recent upturn in form so they’re in better form than they were in recent weeks but I’d argue we are as well, we’re in the middle of an unbeaten run so we’re looking to maintain that and go there and try to get three points.”

Our predicted line-up

We will go for the one change with Dobra replacing Quigley, which means Dallas would play up top. Why? Because Dallas’ pace would stretch the Halifax defence and create space for the three attacking midfielders behind.

4-2-3-1 Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.

Subs: Williams, Horton, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, McCallum.

Chesterfield injury news

Paul McCallum (ankle) and Armando Dobra (hamstring) are set to be involved. McCallum has mostly been resting this week but Dobra has trained all week.

Akwasi Asante (groin) remains out.

Spireites form guide

After a run of nine games without a win Chesterfield have won four of their last five but all of those came away.

The Blues have not won any of their last five home games.

Halifax form guide

The Shaymen have only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions.

But during this run they have drawn five times, including both of their last two away league matches 0-0.

Match officials

Referee: Greg Rollason (he was in charge for the 1-1 draw at Weymouth last season when Tshimanga broke his leg).

Assistant referee: Scott Taylor

Assistant referee: Adam Nichol

Fourth official: Gareth Thomas

Odds

Chesterfield: 4/9

Draw: 3/1

Halifax: 5/1

(Sky Bet)

Good morning!

And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Halifax in the National League.

Stay tuned for everything you need to know.

COYB!

