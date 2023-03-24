Chesterfield v Halifax LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up, referee and odds
Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their first home win in six games when they take on Halifax at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites have won four of their last five matches and behind Woking in third only on goal difference.
Opponents Halifax are 16th but they have only lost one of their last eight and they are in the FA Trophy semi-final.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Halifax: LIVE UPDATES
(3-4-3) Johnson; Debrah, A Senior, Stott; Golden, Summerfield, Gilmour, J Senior; Warburton, Dieseruvwe, Alli.
Liverpool loanee Fidel O’Rourke, a striker, is out with a hamstring injury and talented midfielder Kian Spence is also unavailable.
He told the Halifax Courier: “If we think back, Andy Cooper (assistant manager) highlighted to me what an outstanding run of form they were on when we last played them and what a great performance it was for us to upset that run of form and win the home game.
“So we know we’ve got enough quality to go toe-to-toe with them and that’s what we’ll be planning on doing.
“They’ve obviously had a recent upturn in form so they’re in better form than they were in recent weeks but I’d argue we are as well, we’re in the middle of an unbeaten run so we’re looking to maintain that and go there and try to get three points.”
We will go for the one change with Dobra replacing Quigley, which means Dallas would play up top. Why? Because Dallas’ pace would stretch the Halifax defence and create space for the three attacking midfielders behind.
4-2-3-1 Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.
Subs: Williams, Horton, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, McCallum.
Paul McCallum (ankle) and Armando Dobra (hamstring) are set to be involved. McCallum has mostly been resting this week but Dobra has trained all week.
Akwasi Asante (groin) remains out.
After a run of nine games without a win Chesterfield have won four of their last five but all of those came away.
The Blues have not won any of their last five home games.
The Shaymen have only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions.
But during this run they have drawn five times, including both of their last two away league matches 0-0.
Referee: Greg Rollason (he was in charge for the 1-1 draw at Weymouth last season when Tshimanga broke his leg).
Assistant referee: Scott Taylor
Assistant referee: Adam Nichol
Fourth official: Gareth Thomas