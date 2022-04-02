Chesterfield v Grimsby Town LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from big National League clash
Chesterfield host play-off rivals Grimsby Town in the National League today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are currently third in the league table, while the Mariners are seventh and eight points behind.
With just eight games remaining, this is another crucial clash in the promotion race.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Grimsby Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:33
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Grimsby Town
- Maguire heads opener on six minutes; McAtee equalises on 27 minutes
- Spireites 3rd; Mariners 7th
- Spireites unchanged from last week’s draw at Notts County
- Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Gunning, Oyeleke, McCourt, Rowley, Quigley.
Second goal for Grimsby: 1-2
Superb strike from Holohan into the top corner. Another long-ranger. The visitors have turned it around.
Goal for Grimsby: 1-1
Long-range strike from McAtee. Good finish to be fair.
27 played.
Chesterfield still lead 1-0.
Very open and entertaining game so far.
Chance for Grimsby
Taylor heads well wide from Maguire-Drew’s cross from the right.
To be fair to the visitors they have responded well to going a goal down.
Grimsby miss a sitter!
Almost an instant equaliser for the visitors but Maguire-Drew somehow finishes over the bar from about two yards out. All he had to do was tap it in. Wow.
GOOOOOAAAALLL!!! 1-0
MAGUIRE!!!
Chesterfield lead 1-0 after six minutes. Short corner, Mandeville arrives late and delivers a cross for the unmarked Maguire to head home.
Jeff King is booked in the celebrations.
Chance for Grimsby
Amos drags a shot wide inside the area following a Grimsby set-piece. Decent chance that.
And we’re off!
Cracking atmosphere.
Chesterfield are in their traditional home strip, Grimsby are in red shirts and shorts and black socks.
Stay tuned for all the big moments from the next 90 minutes.
Here come the teams!
Eight games to go.
Big push needed from the Blues.