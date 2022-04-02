Chesterfield v Grimsby Town LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up, who the referee is and match odds

I’m going for three changes from the 1-1 draw a Notts County last weekend.

I’m predicting Gavin Gunning to replace the injured Jamie Grimes.

Manny Oyeleke, who has returned to training, to come in for Tom Whelan.

And Joe Rowley to start in place of Liam Mandeville mainly because he played 60 minutes for England C on Wednesday night.

I could be wrong with Oyeleke starting, but he is such an important player and I think Town have missed him. However, if Paul Cook deems it too early to start him after six weeks out, then I totally get that. They certainly can’t afford to lose him again this season.

(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Gunning, Maguire, Whittle; Oyeleke, Weston; Rowley, Khan, Miller; Asante.

Subs: Williams, Whelan, Mandeville, Denton, Quigley.