Chesterfield v Grimsby Town LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up, who the referee is and match odds

Chesterfield host play-off rivals Grimsby Town in the National League today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 6:00 am
Chesterfield v Grimsby Town - live updates.

The Spireites are currently third in the league table, while the Mariners are seventh and eight points behind.

With just eight games remaining, this is another crucial clash in the promotion race.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Grimsby Town: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:53

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Grimsby Town
  • Spireites 3rd; Mariners 7th
Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:53

Liam’s predicted line-up

I’m going for three changes from the 1-1 draw a Notts County last weekend.

I’m predicting Gavin Gunning to replace the injured Jamie Grimes.

Manny Oyeleke, who has returned to training, to come in for Tom Whelan.

And Joe Rowley to start in place of Liam Mandeville mainly because he played 60 minutes for England C on Wednesday night.

I could be wrong with Oyeleke starting, but he is such an important player and I think Town have missed him. However, if Paul Cook deems it too early to start him after six weeks out, then I totally get that. They certainly can’t afford to lose him again this season.

(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Gunning, Maguire, Whittle; Oyeleke, Weston; Rowley, Khan, Miller; Asante.

Subs: Williams, Whelan, Mandeville, Denton, Quigley.

That would mean no place for Melvin Minter and Fraser Kerr. Jak McCourt, Danny Rowe and Nathan Tyson would also miss out but they have only just returned to training.

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:40

Big away following

The Mariners have sold-out their away allocation of 1,800 for today’s game.

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:40

Grimsby’s top scorers

John McAtee: 11

Ryan Taylor: 7

Harry Clifton: 5

Luke Waterfall: 5

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:39

Today’s officials

Referee: Adrian Quelch (His only other Chesterfield game this season was the Spireites’ 4-1 away win at Barnet in January).

Assistant referee: Matthew Sowerby

Assistant referee: Reece Davies, Reece

Fourth official: Alexander Kelly

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:36

Grimsby’s away form

P16 W6 D3 L8 PTS 21 (11th best record in the National League).

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:35

Form guide - last five

Chesterfield: DDWLD

Grimsby: LWDLW

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:34

Odds

Chesterfield: 6/5

Draw: 21/10

Grimsby: 21/10

(Sky Bet)

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:32

Dates for you diary...hopefully!

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:32

Akwasi’s got a goal target in mind

Friday, 01 April, 2022, 16:31

This is great news

