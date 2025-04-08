Live

Chesterfield v Gillingham LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Chesterfield take on Gillingham tonight in a must-win game if they are to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Gillingham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

12:07 BST

Gills boss Ainsworth on Spireites

“We're ready to take on Chesterfield on Tuesday, which will be at an old-fashioned bigger stadium, and the conditions will probably be a bit better because these bigger stadiums don't let the conditions in, and it becomes more of a purist game. I think that we're good at that. We showed that against Colchester, so I am looking forward to that. “

12:06 BSTUpdated 13:50 BST

Our predicted Blues line-up

Boot; Mandeville, McFadzean, Palmer, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Banks, Dobra, Duffy; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Olakigbe, Jacobs, Madden, Pepple.

12:02 BST

Spireites squad

Paul Cook is likely to ring the changes after that 4-0 loss to Tranmere.

Kyle McFadzean is available again, while Harvey Araujo is also expected to be in contention.

Will Cook bring John Fleck and Will Grigg back in? It seems more than likely.

Ryan Colclough and Darren Oldaker were not involved at the weekend but they could return as well.

12:00 BST

This fixture

Should have been played in January but it was postponed because of snow.

12:00 BST

Chesterfield

Saturday’s heavy defeat to Tranmere Rovers was the Spireites’ first loss in seven.

They are currently seven points off the play-offs ahead of tonight’s game.

11:59 BST

Gillingham

Have drawn all of ther last five matches, including three under new manager Gareth Ainsworth, who left League One Shrewsbury Town to join them at the end of last month.

The Gills are 18th in the table.

11:58 BST

Match officials

Referee: Martin Woods

Assistant referee: Steve Durnall

Assistant referee: Wayne Grunnill

Fourth official: Karl Buckley

11:55 BST

The odds

Chesterfield: 8/11

Draw: 23/10

Gillingham: 10/3

(Sky Bet)

11:54 BST

Must-win!

If Chesterfield are to have any chance of making the play-offs then realistically they have got to beat Gillingham tonight.

Stay tuned!

