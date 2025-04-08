Chesterfield v Gillingham LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Gillingham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Gills boss Ainsworth on Spireites
“We're ready to take on Chesterfield on Tuesday, which will be at an old-fashioned bigger stadium, and the conditions will probably be a bit better because these bigger stadiums don't let the conditions in, and it becomes more of a purist game. I think that we're good at that. We showed that against Colchester, so I am looking forward to that. “
Our predicted Blues line-up
Boot; Mandeville, McFadzean, Palmer, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Banks, Dobra, Duffy; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Olakigbe, Jacobs, Madden, Pepple.
Spireites squad
Paul Cook is likely to ring the changes after that 4-0 loss to Tranmere.
Kyle McFadzean is available again, while Harvey Araujo is also expected to be in contention.
Will Cook bring John Fleck and Will Grigg back in? It seems more than likely.
Ryan Colclough and Darren Oldaker were not involved at the weekend but they could return as well.
This fixture
Should have been played in January but it was postponed because of snow.
Chesterfield
Saturday’s heavy defeat to Tranmere Rovers was the Spireites’ first loss in seven.
They are currently seven points off the play-offs ahead of tonight’s game.
Gillingham
Have drawn all of ther last five matches, including three under new manager Gareth Ainsworth, who left League One Shrewsbury Town to join them at the end of last month.
The Gills are 18th in the table.
Match officials
Referee: Martin Woods
Assistant referee: Steve Durnall
Assistant referee: Wayne Grunnill
Fourth official: Karl Buckley
The odds
Chesterfield: 8/11
Draw: 23/10
Gillingham: 10/3
(Sky Bet)
Must-win!
If Chesterfield are to have any chance of making the play-offs then realistically they have got to beat Gillingham tonight.
Stay tuned!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.