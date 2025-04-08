Live

Chesterfield v Gillingham LIVE: Elliott Nevitt gives visitors lead in League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 20:01 BST
Chesterfield v Gillingham - live updates.Chesterfield v Gillingham - live updates.
Chesterfield v Gillingham - live updates.
Chesterfield take on Gillingham tonight in a must-win game if they are to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 1 Gillingham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

20:49 BSTUpdated 20:50 BST

46

Sarcastic cheers as the referee awards Town a free-kick for a foul by Nevitt on Mandeville.

20:47 BST

Back underway

Chesterfield have got 45 minutes to save their season.

20:33 BST

Frustrating

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Gillingham

Spireites with it all to do. Soft goal conceded. Duffy went close after 30 seconds but not much else. Referee Martin Woods frustrating the home faithful with his decision-making. Cook booked.

20:32 BST

Half chance

Olakigbe hangs up a cross, Duffy heads it back across goal, Grigg was lurking but the Gills clear.

20:30 BST

Three minutes added

0-1.

20:28 BST

Predictable

Gills’ keeper Morris drop the floor, referee Woods falls for it, the physio is called on, and all the away players rush over for a tactical chat with Ainsworth. And of course Morris is absolutely fine. This has got to be stamped out of football.

20:25 BST

Better

Duffy, Mandeville and then Gordon test the Gills defence with some teasing crosses.

Five to the break, 0-1.

20:24 BST

Visitors threaten

Nevitt heads just wide from a deep corner.

20:22 BST

Cook booked

The home faithful are getting frustrated with referee Martin Woods’ decision-making.

And Cook goes into the book for dissent. He had already been previously warned.

20:15 BST

Half an hour gone

Gillingham still lead 1-0.

Apart from Duffy’s chance in the first 30 seconds, the Spireites have not offered much of a threat. Neither have the Gills but they are in front.

20:00 BST

Goal for Gillingham: 0-1

It’s a soft goal from a Chesterfield point of view. It starts with a throw on the left and Rowe bursts into the box before cutting the ball back for Nevitt to slot into the bottom corner. 0-1.

19:53 BST

From the visitors down the left, but it ended with Palmer making a great block from Williams’ shot from near the edge of the area. Chesterfield were exposed there.

0-0.

19:47 BST

Off the line!

Chestefield almost take the lead after 30 seconds!

Hutton and keeper Morris are involved in a mix-up after Mandeville clipped a ball behind the Gills defence. Duffy gambled and latched on to it and curled a shot towards goal from a tight angle and Gale was forced to chest behind for a corner.

19:44 BST

KO!

And we’re underway!

Chesterfield are of course in their home strip, while Gillingham are in all yellow.

The visitors have the kick-off.

19:40 BST

Here come the teams!

Led out by referee Martin Woods - here come the two sides!

19:32 BST

Countdown to KO

Good evening everyone and welcome to a very pleasant evening here at the SMH.

You can’t get away from the fact that this is a must-win game for Chesterfield if they are to have any chance of getting into the play-offs. A victory would leave them four points off the top seven with five games remaining. Anything else and you would have to think that their season is over.

As for the Gills, they are draw specialists at the moment, and are looking for the first win under Ainsworth.

We’ve got you covered tonight so don’t go anywhere!

18:48 BST

How the Gills start

18:44 BST

Paul Cook makes five changes from the 4-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

IN: McFadzean, Fleck, Madden, Duffy & Grigg.

OUT: Grimes, Naylor, Dobra, Banks & Pepple.

First start for McFadzean since the end of January after injury. First starts for Duffy and Madden in over a month.

Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Duffy, Madden, Olakigbe; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Banks, Dobra, Colclough, Pepple.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague TwoGillingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice