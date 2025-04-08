Chesterfield v Gillingham LIVE: Elliott Nevitt gives visitors lead in League Two clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 1 Gillingham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Sarcastic cheers as the referee awards Town a free-kick for a foul by Nevitt on Mandeville.
Back underway
Chesterfield have got 45 minutes to save their season.
Frustrating
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Gillingham
Spireites with it all to do. Soft goal conceded. Duffy went close after 30 seconds but not much else. Referee Martin Woods frustrating the home faithful with his decision-making. Cook booked.
Half chance
Olakigbe hangs up a cross, Duffy heads it back across goal, Grigg was lurking but the Gills clear.
Three minutes added
0-1.
Predictable
Gills’ keeper Morris drop the floor, referee Woods falls for it, the physio is called on, and all the away players rush over for a tactical chat with Ainsworth. And of course Morris is absolutely fine. This has got to be stamped out of football.
Better
Duffy, Mandeville and then Gordon test the Gills defence with some teasing crosses.
Five to the break, 0-1.
Visitors threaten
Nevitt heads just wide from a deep corner.
Cook booked
The home faithful are getting frustrated with referee Martin Woods’ decision-making.
And Cook goes into the book for dissent. He had already been previously warned.
Half an hour gone
Gillingham still lead 1-0.
Apart from Duffy’s chance in the first 30 seconds, the Spireites have not offered much of a threat. Neither have the Gills but they are in front.
Goal for Gillingham: 0-1
It’s a soft goal from a Chesterfield point of view. It starts with a throw on the left and Rowe bursts into the box before cutting the ball back for Nevitt to slot into the bottom corner. 0-1.
From the visitors down the left, but it ended with Palmer making a great block from Williams’ shot from near the edge of the area. Chesterfield were exposed there.
0-0.
Off the line!
Chestefield almost take the lead after 30 seconds!
Hutton and keeper Morris are involved in a mix-up after Mandeville clipped a ball behind the Gills defence. Duffy gambled and latched on to it and curled a shot towards goal from a tight angle and Gale was forced to chest behind for a corner.
KO!
And we’re underway!
Chesterfield are of course in their home strip, while Gillingham are in all yellow.
The visitors have the kick-off.
Here come the teams!
Led out by referee Martin Woods - here come the two sides!
Countdown to KO
Good evening everyone and welcome to a very pleasant evening here at the SMH.
You can’t get away from the fact that this is a must-win game for Chesterfield if they are to have any chance of getting into the play-offs. A victory would leave them four points off the top seven with five games remaining. Anything else and you would have to think that their season is over.
As for the Gills, they are draw specialists at the moment, and are looking for the first win under Ainsworth.
We’ve got you covered tonight so don’t go anywhere!
How the Gills start
Paul Cook makes five changes from the 4-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.
IN: McFadzean, Fleck, Madden, Duffy & Grigg.
OUT: Grimes, Naylor, Dobra, Banks & Pepple.
First start for McFadzean since the end of January after injury. First starts for Duffy and Madden in over a month.
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Duffy, Madden, Olakigbe; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Banks, Dobra, Colclough, Pepple.
