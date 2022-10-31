Chesterfield v Gateshead LIVE: Team news, odds, who the referee is and build-up to National League clash
Gateshead are the visitors to the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).
Chesterfield climbed to third in the table after Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Boreham Wood.
Tonight’s opponents, who were promoted from the National League North last season, are third bottom after just two wins so far.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Gateshead (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Gateshead 22nd
Chesterfield team news
We did not have a pre-match press conference on Monday but we do know that Branden Horton is suspended after his red card (two yellows) against Boreham Wood on Saturday. That could mean a first league start for Bailey Clements at left-back.
Jack Clarke and Joe Quigley were both back in the squad at the weekend after a spell on the sidelines with hamstring injuries.
Michael Gyasi (shoulder) has returned to training.
Ollie Banks (hamstring) is likely to be out for a while but we don’t know an official timescale on him yet.
Lucas Covolan (ankle) is also expected to be out for a while longer.
Predicted line-up
Our predicted Chesterfield line-up for Gateshead clash in National League
Chesterfield will be hoping to make it back-to-back home wins on Tuesday night against struggling Gateshead.
Gateshead form
Tonight’s opponents have gone six games without a win in the league.
However, they did beat Altrincham in an FA Cup replay.
They drew 1-1 with Solihull Moors last time out.
They are 18th in the table for away form, having won one of six so far.
Former Spireites
Tonight’s visitors have former Chesterfield players James Montgomery and Adi Yussuf in their ranks.
Gateshead top scorer
Is Adam Campbell, who has five goals so far this season.
Match officials
Referee: Garreth Rhodes (he was in charge of last season’s 2-0 home defeat to Wrexham, 1-1 home draw against Halifax and 2-0 away win at Solihull Moors)
Assistant referee: Richard Watson
Assistant referee: Daniel Robinson
Fourth official: Jamie Conde
Chesterfield: 1/2
Draw: 3/1
Gateshead: 17/4
(Sky Bet)
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: LLWDW
Gateshead: LDLLD
In case you missed it
'It was much-needed' - 7 big talking points from impressive win against Boreham Wood
Chesterfield deservedly beat fellow promotion rival Boreham Wood 2-0 on Saturday.
Very harsh
'Painful' - former Town midfielder sacked as manager despite being top of league
Former Chesterfield midfielder Danny Whitaker has been sacked by Macclesfield FC despite being top of the league.