We did not have a pre-match press conference on Monday but we do know that Branden Horton is suspended after his red card (two yellows) against Boreham Wood on Saturday. That could mean a first league start for Bailey Clements at left-back.

Jack Clarke and Joe Quigley were both back in the squad at the weekend after a spell on the sidelines with hamstring injuries.

Michael Gyasi (shoulder) has returned to training.

Ollie Banks (hamstring) is likely to be out for a while but we don’t know an official timescale on him yet.