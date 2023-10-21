Chesterfield v Gateshead LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Danny Webb on facing managerless Gateshead
“It doesn’t change anything for us but for them I don’t know,” Webb said.
“Rob (Elliot) has gone in as caretaker interim but he is a big part of that football club anyway so I don’t think he would change too much. They are having quite a good season and he was a big part of how they played anyway.
“I am sure the fans and the players are disappointed to lose Mike but it was always probably going to happen because he plays a certain brand of football that certain clubs like to recruit for. On paper, that looks a good fit.
“We obviously hope that there is a poor reaction from them for losing their manager but I am not silly enough to think that that will happen. Players have got pride and they are well-drilled in how they play.
“We know they play a unique style of football, similar to Notts County last season, same formation, same way of playing out from the back, this is pre Mike Williamson so that might change – we don’t know.
“They are a bit like us, they look to play the same way most games. It will be a really tough game, two footballing teams going at it.
“They were down there last season but I think this year their focus will be getting in the play-offs.”
Injury news
Spireites striker Joe Quigley has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with an ankle injury.
Danny Webb said: “His ankle is a bit worse than what we all thought and he first thought because it feels fine for him to walk on. But sometimes until you get out on the grass and start twisting and turning those ankle joints and ligaments you don’t realise how painful or how bad it is and how unsettling it is to go out on the pitch with that injury.
“You can strap it up but especially with the manager we have got, he likes people to be 100 per cent fit, he does not try and force players on the pitch if they are not right, and Joe is not right.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Freckleton, Banks, Dobra, Berry, Curtis
Marcus Dinanga
The former Spireite is the National League’s top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games.
His loan spell at the Blues in 2021 was unsuccessful, scoring once in 12 appearances, but it looks like he is on fire this season.
Form guide (league)
Chesterfield: WWDWW
Gateshead: WWLWL
Managerless Gateshead
It’s been a turbulent week for today’s opponents, who lost boss Mike Williamson to MK Dons.
Former Newcastle United goalkeeper, Rob Elliott, has been appointed interim manager.
Referee: Dale Baines (he was officiating in the National League North last season)
Assistant referee: Sam Wesson
Assistant referee: Timothy Walker
Fourth ifficial: Richard Eley
Let’s start with the odds!
Chesterfield: 3/4
Draw: 14/5
Gateshead: 11/4
(Sky Bet)
League action returns today as Chesterfield take on Gateshead at the SMH Group Stadium.
