Chesterfield v Gateshead LIVE: Joe Quigley cancels out Greg Olley's long-range opener in National League clash
Gateshead are the visitors to the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).
Chesterfield climbed to third in the table after Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Boreham Wood.
Tonight’s opponents, who were promoted from the National League North last season, are third bottom after just two wins so far.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Gateshead (7.45pm KO)
- Quigley cancels out Olley’s opener; Mandeville for 2-1
- Spireites 3rd; Gateshead 22nd
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Clarke, Cooper, Tshimanga.
- Three changes as Clements, Whelan and Quigley replaced Horton, Cooper and Tshimanga
Spireites 'disappointed' not to beat Gateshead by more goals - reaction
Spireites coach Danny Webb said there was ‘slight disappointment’ that they did win by more goals against Gateshead.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield close gap to leaders with dominant win against Gateshead - how it happened
Chesterfield cemented their place in third in the National League table with a 2-1 win against struggling Gateshead.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Gateshead
The Spireites cement their place in third. Back-to-back home wins. Unbeaten in five in all comps. Back on track.
Reaction coming up.
For Gateshead’s Martin for clashing with King.
Four minutes added
2-1.
Five to go
2-1.
Final sub - 81 minutes
Dobra off, Cooper on.
Big miss!
King sends Mandeville clear on goal. He is slightly to the right and probably should have squared it for Tshimanga for a tap-in but instead he opted to shoot and blasted it wide. Wrong decision from Mandeville, who has been excellent tonight.
Double sub for Town - 74 minutes
Whelan off, Akinola on.
Quigley is then replaced by Tshimanga.
Double save from Montgomery!
First from Oldaker and then from Mandeville. Both were very good stops. Gateshead are still in this game because of him.