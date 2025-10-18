Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Fleetwood Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Ched Evans on the bench for Fleetwood
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
IN: Tanton & Berry
OUT: Daley-Campbell & Naylor (both suspended)
Duffy is back in the squad after overcoming injury but there is no Fleck.
Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Mandeville; Markanday, Dobra, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Donacien, Grimes, Lewis, Darcy, Duffy, Dickson.
Gary Roberts on Fleetwood:
“They’re on the back of some good home wins, they found a way to win against Harrogate. I like Fleetwood, I like their manager and I have done since his National League days.
“Their forward line is really strong, they’ve got four or five really good, experienced forwards. They play 3-5-2 with their wing-backs going high. They’re a good, well-drilled team and they always will be under Pete Wild.”
Fleetwood boss Pete Wild on season so far:
"We're two points off the play-offs. Top five for goals scored this season. In the next round of the Vertu Trophy, at home in the FA Cup. There's a lot of optimism around the place without us really being at our best."
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Fleck; Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra; Bonis.
Subs: Donacien, Grimes, Lewis, Berry, Duffy, Darcy, Dickson.
Spireites injury news
Will Grigg (groin), Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) and Luke Butterfield (foot) are all out, while Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor are suspended after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the season last week.
Dylan Duffy (knee) is back in contention to be involved.
Today's visitors
Are 12th in the table but are only three points behind Chesterfield.
They have won two, drawn one and lost three on the road this season.
Match officials
Referee: Dean Whitestone (mainly a Championship referee last season)
Assistant referee: James Wilson,
Assistant referee: Mark Dwyer
Fourth official: Wayne Grunnill
The odds
Chesterfield: 3/4
Draw: 13/5
Fleetwood: 16/5
(Sky Bet)
Good morning!
It’s matchday time again as Chesterfield host Fleetwood Town.
