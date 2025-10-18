Live

Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 13:29 BST
Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town - live updates.
Chesterfield could climb into the top three in League Two with a win against Fleetwood Town today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Fleetwood Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

13:48 BST

Ched Evans on the bench for Fleetwood

13:43 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes

IN: Tanton & Berry

OUT: Daley-Campbell & Naylor (both suspended)

Duffy is back in the squad after overcoming injury but there is no Fleck.

Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Mandeville; Markanday, Dobra, Berry; Bonis.

Subs: Boot, Donacien, Grimes, Lewis, Darcy, Duffy, Dickson.

Fri, 17 Oct, 2025, 11:16 BST

Gary Roberts on Fleetwood:

“They’re on the back of some good home wins, they found a way to win against Harrogate. I like Fleetwood, I like their manager and I have done since his National League days.

“Their forward line is really strong, they’ve got four or five really good, experienced forwards. They play 3-5-2 with their wing-backs going high. They’re a good, well-drilled team and they always will be under Pete Wild.”

Fri, 17 Oct, 2025, 11:14 BST

Fleetwood boss Pete Wild on season so far:

"We're two points off the play-offs. Top five for goals scored this season. In the next round of the Vertu Trophy, at home in the FA Cup. There's a lot of optimism around the place without us really being at our best."

Wed, 15 Oct, 2025, 15:51 BSTUpdated 13:37 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Fleck; Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra; Bonis.

Subs: Donacien, Grimes, Lewis, Berry, Duffy, Darcy, Dickson.

Wed, 15 Oct, 2025, 15:48 BSTUpdated 11:12 BST

Spireites injury news

Will Grigg (groin), Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) and Luke Butterfield (foot) are all out, while Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor are suspended after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the season last week.

Dylan Duffy (knee) is back in contention to be involved.

Wed, 15 Oct, 2025, 15:47 BST

Today's visitors

Are 12th in the table but are only three points behind Chesterfield.

They have won two, drawn one and lost three on the road this season.

Wed, 15 Oct, 2025, 15:44 BST

Match officials

Referee: Dean Whitestone (mainly a Championship referee last season)

Assistant referee: James Wilson,

Assistant referee: Mark Dwyer

Fourth official: Wayne Grunnill

Wed, 15 Oct, 2025, 15:42 BST

The odds

Chesterfield: 3/4

Draw: 13/5

Fleetwood: 16/5

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 15 Oct, 2025, 15:42 BST

Good morning!

It’s matchday time again as Chesterfield host Fleetwood Town.

Stay tuned!

Related topics:Team newsChesterfieldFleetwood TownLeague Two
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice