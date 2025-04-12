Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Fleetwood Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
KO!
We are underway!
Here we go!
The teams are led out by referee Ross Joyce.
It’s a glorious day for some football.
Countdown to KO
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to a lovely sunny day here at the SMH. A great day for football.
Well, we said it was a ‘must win’ game in midweek but today REALLY is just that if Chesterfield are to have any chance of making the play-offs. A victory today and a defeat for Grimsby would leave them just three points off the top seven. But they could also end the day nine points adrift.
Fleetwood are unpredictable, they conceded four times last week, but scored four goals in each of their last two games before that. Mental.
Strap yourself in.
How Fleetwood start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
Paul Cook makes two changes from the 1-1 draw against Gillingham in midweek.
IN: Dobra & Colclough
OUT: Madden & Duffy
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck; Olakigbe, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Naylor, Banks, Duffy, Madden, Pepple.
Fleetwood boss Pete Wild:
“I thought the young naivety of our squad was on show on Saturday (4-0 defeat against Swindon). We looked young and we behaved young. In the next five games it is about maturing some of those players who have not got those senior games under their belt. And it’s about the experienced boys coming to the party and helping and the young players develop and improve.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Fleck; Colclough, Madden, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Metcalfe, Banks, Duffy, Olakigbe, Pepple.
Spireites squad news
Kyle McFadzean played 70 minutes in midweek after two months out injured but came through it okay.
Harvey Araujo available for selection after not playing since the end of December.
Jack Sparkes (knee) is still out but could make an appearance or two before the end of the season.
Fleetwood mixed bag
It’s fair to say today’s opponents are a mixed bag.
They are 13th in the table, just three places and three points worse off than Chesterfield.
They lost 4-0 at home to Swindon last weekend. But before that they won 4-1 at Accrington Stanley and 4-2 at MK Dons. And before that they got beat 3-0 at Colchester. So who knows which Fleetwood side will turn up today!
Fleetwood away form
Is the eighth best in the league with eight wins, three draws and nine defeats.
Match officials
Referee: Ross Joyce (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 1-1 draw at home to Cheltenham Town)
Assistant referee: Garry Maskell
Assistant referee: Michael Webb
Fourth official: David Harrison
The odds
Chesterfield: 17/20
Draw: 12/5
Fleetwood: 13/5
One last chance?
Chesterfield start today six points off the play-offs with five games remaining. It’s got to be a win, hasn’t it?
Stay with us!
