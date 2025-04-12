Live

Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield will need to beat Fleetwood Town this afternoon if they are to stay in the race for the play-offs (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Fleetwood Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

10:03 BST

Fleetwood boss Pete Wild:

“I thought the young naivety of our squad was on show on Saturday (4-0 defeat against Swindon). We looked young and we behaved young. In the next five games it is about maturing some of those players who have not got those senior games under their belt. And it’s about the experienced boys coming to the party and helping and the young players develop and improve.”

Wed, 09 Apr, 2025, 19:36 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Fleck; Colclough, Madden, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Grimes, Metcalfe, Banks, Duffy, Olakigbe, Pepple.

Wed, 09 Apr, 2025, 19:34 BSTUpdated 09:56 BST

Spireites squad news

Kyle McFadzean played 70 minutes in midweek after two months out injured but came through it okay.

Harvey Araujo available for selection after not playing since the end of December.

Jack Sparkes (knee) is still out but could make an appearance or two before the end of the season.

Wed, 09 Apr, 2025, 19:32 BST

Fleetwood mixed bag

It’s fair to say today’s opponents are a mixed bag.

They are 13th in the table, just three places and three points worse off than Chesterfield.

They lost 4-0 at home to Swindon last weekend. But before that they won 4-1 at Accrington Stanley and 4-2 at MK Dons. And before that they got beat 3-0 at Colchester. So who knows which Fleetwood side will turn up today!

Wed, 09 Apr, 2025, 19:29 BST

Fleetwood away form

Is the eighth best in the league with eight wins, three draws and nine defeats.

Wed, 09 Apr, 2025, 19:27 BST

Match officials

Referee: Ross Joyce (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 1-1 draw at home to Cheltenham Town)

Assistant referee: Garry Maskell

Assistant referee: Michael Webb

Fourth official: David Harrison

Wed, 09 Apr, 2025, 19:25 BST

The odds

Chesterfield: 17/20

Draw: 12/5

Fleetwood: 13/5

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 09 Apr, 2025, 19:24 BST

One last chance?

Chesterfield start today six points off the play-offs with five games remaining. It’s got to be a win, hasn’t it?

Stay with us!

