Chesterfield v Fleetwood Town LIVE: Markanday equalises after Davies opener
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 1 Fleetwood Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Back underway!
Off we go!
Donacien has replaced Tanton at half-time. We will ask why after the game.
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Fleetwood Town
Markanday's equaliser cancelled out an opener from Davies. The Spireites looked shaky early on from set-pieces but they have been in control for most of the half after that.
40-45 mins
Chesterfield are in control as we head towards half-time.
Markanday forces a parry from Lynch after an excellent pass from McFadzean.
35-40 mins
Tanton is booked for a trip on Bonds, who was about to escape him on the counter after a heavy touch from the Blues full-back.
30-35 mins
Chesterfield have a claim for penalty for handball turned down after Berry’s powerful shot was blocked by Neal. Dobra, Bonis and Dunkley all tried to follow in and force the loose ball home but Lynch dived on it.
Great play by Markanday, who twists and turns on the far side and beats his man. He then lays the ball across the six-yard box, Dobra tried to apply the finish, but Fleetwood managed to get it away. That was the Markanday we remember from last season.
GOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1
MARKANDAY!!!
Equaliser, 1-1. Patient play down the left, Berry to Dobra to Stirk, who crossed low for the arriving Markanday to slam home. Lovely goal.
20-25 mins
Berry clips a ball into the box, Bonis glances a header on target, but keeper Lynch was equal to it. The home fans appreciated the creativity as they applaud the effort.
15-20 min
It remains 0-1 to Fleetwood.
Chesterfield breezed to a comfortable win against this opponents at the end of last season but it’s definitely going to be much tougher this afternoon.
10-15 mins
Quite an open start to this game.
Fleetwood look an aggressive side who will run forward and play forward. A threar from set-pieces, too.
Chesteerfield have caused them some problems going forward as well, though.
Goal for Fleetwood: 0-1
Davies gets above Mandeville and heads home from Neal’s drilled corner. The Blues had just had a let-off from a corner but they paid the price this time.
0-5 mins
With Paul Cook serving a two-match touchline ban, Gary Roberts is in the technical area giving out the instructions.
A great run by Berry, who went past two players, wins the first corner of the game for Town. Mandeville delivers deep and Dunkley hangs in the air at the back post but he heads over.
Down the other end, Hemming is forced to tip behind from a corner after a strong run and low shot from Ennis. And from the resulting short corner the visitors have the ball in the net but the offside flag was up after Graydon headed in.
KO!
We are underway!
Chesterfield are of course in their home strip, while Fleetwood are wearing red and white.
Here come the teams!
Chesterfield could climb into the top three with a win today and if other results go their way.
That’s a big incentive for them.
Just like last week, it doesn’t need to be pretty, they just need to get the job done.
Countdown to KO
Good afternoon everyone and welcome back to the SMH Group Stadium for today’s game against Fleetwood Town.
Chesterfield have named a very attacking line-up, with Liam Mandeville in central midfield being one of the main talking points. It will also be interesting to see how James Berry gets on from the start after grabbing a goal and an assist off the bench in his last two games.
Fleetwood are in mid-table but have struggled away from home recently, losing all of their las three.
Stay with us as we bring you all the key moments from the match.
Ched Evans on the bench for Fleetwood
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two changes
IN: Tanton & Berry
OUT: Daley-Campbell & Naylor (both suspended)
Duffy is back in the squad after overcoming injury but there is no Fleck.
Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Mandeville; Markanday, Dobra, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Donacien, Grimes, Lewis, Darcy, Duffy, Dickson.
Gary Roberts on Fleetwood:
“They’re on the back of some good home wins, they found a way to win against Harrogate. I like Fleetwood, I like their manager and I have done since his National League days.
“Their forward line is really strong, they’ve got four or five really good, experienced forwards. They play 3-5-2 with their wing-backs going high. They’re a good, well-drilled team and they always will be under Pete Wild.”
Fleetwood boss Pete Wild on season so far:
"We're two points off the play-offs. Top five for goals scored this season. In the next round of the Vertu Trophy, at home in the FA Cup. There's a lot of optimism around the place without us really being at our best."