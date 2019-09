Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town: Team news in as John Sheridan makes two changes from draw with Dagenham and Redbridge

John Sheridan has made two changes for tonight's visit of FC Halifax Town at the Proact.

The Spireites boss had brought in Liam Mandeville and Jermaine McGlashan for Josef Yarney and Robbie Weir following Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Halifax have former Chesterfield player Jerome Binnom-Williams in their starting line-up.

Chesterfield (3-5-2): Coddington; McGlashan, Evans, Gerrard (c), Hollis, Maguire; Smith, Rowley; Mandeville; Fondop, Boden. Subs: Jalal, Yarney, Weston, McKay, Sheridan.

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, Duckworth, Binnom-Williams, Clarke (c), Nolan, Allen, Earing, King, Sho-Silva, Staunton, McAlinden. Subs: Appleyard, Hanson, MacDonald, King, Williams.

Referee: Peter Gibbons

More Spireites stories:

FC Halifax Town writer provides opposition view on high-flying and free-scoring Shaymen

Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield column: Results have been very disappointing but John Sheridan's honesty is refreshing to hear

Mark Crossley give his assessment of goalkeeper Luke Coddington's Chesterfield debut and explains how Shwan Jalal reacted to being left out

Chesterfield's second half performance against Dagenham and Redbridge offers encouragement, says Mark Crossley