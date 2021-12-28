Chesterfield v FC Halifax Town LIVE: Matty Warburton gives Shaymen lead in top-of-the-table clash
The National League’s top two teams go head-to-head at the Technique Stadium this afternoon (3pm KO).
Chesterfield have not played for 17 days because of positive Covid cases in the camp but still lead the way at the top of the division.
Today’s opponents Halifax are right on their tails and are only behind the Blues on goal difference although the Shaymen have played one game more.
We should be in for a Christmas cracker and our reporter Liam Norcliffe will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Halifax: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 16:59
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 1 FC Halifax Town (3pm KO)
- Sub Jack Clarke equalises on 85 minutes
- Matty Warburton gives Halifax lead on 18 minutes
- Akwasi Asante starts for first time in eight months; Gavin Gunning’s first time in two months
- Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Whittle; Williams, Weston, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Miller; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Mandeville, Clarke, Khan, Payne.
- Spireites (1st) and Shaymen (2nd) only separated by goal difference
- Home tickets sold out
- Chesterfield not played for 17 days due to positive Covid cases in the camp
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Halifax
Jack Clarke equalised late on to cancel out Matty Warburton’s first-half opener.
The top two share the spoils.
The Spireites stay top of the league.
Clarke injured
He looks to have pulled his hamstring again. He tried to sprint but pulled up.
Four minutes left
1-1.
Great cross
From Miller goes all the way through to the far post but there was no one there to take advantage.
Chesterfield are the team pushing for the winner.
NINE MINUTES
Of stoppage time. Still plenty of time for a winner here.
GOOOOAAALLL!!! 1-1
CLARKE!!!!
Clarke comes off the bench to tuck the ball away from close-range after great determination from Whittle. Five minutes of normal time remaining but going to be a lot of added time. 1-1.
Final Spireites sub - 79 mins
Clarke on, Kerr off.
Spireites going for it now.
Has made a big difference for the Spireites since coming on. Lots of energy and driving runs forward.
Chesterfield are awarded a penalty for handball but then referee Garreth Rhodes changes his mind after taking advice from his linesman. Controversial!
Halifax almost grab a second from a corner and then Chesterfield counter but Khan is snuffed out in the box but Mandeville manages to win a corner. It is swung in and Kerr’s stabbed effort is deflected for another corner. So close!
Some pressure from the Blues at last.