In terms of team news, James Rowe has said that a couple of players who have been out injured for a while will come back in today. Two out of Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire and Jeff King would be my bet but it is really difficult to predict given we don’t know who has been suffering with Covid. Akwasi Asante is fully fit so he will be among the subs at the very least. It would be harsh to drop Alex Whittle but Maguire is the vice-captain and has played every game when available. King could come up against his former club if he is involved.