The National League’s top two teams go head-to-head at the Technique Stadium this afternoon (3pm KO).
Chesterfield have not played for 17 days because of positive Covid cases in the camp but still lead the way at the top of the division.
Today’s opponents Halifax are right on their tails and are only behind the Blues on goal difference although the Shaymen have played one game more.
We should be in for a Christmas cracker and our reporter Liam Norcliffe will bring you everything you need to know.
- Spireites (1st) and Shaymen (2nd) only separated by goal difference
- Chesterfield not played for 17 days due to positive Covid cases in the camp
- Home tickets sold out
Please note that tickets for today's game at the Technique Stadium have sold-out to Chesterfield supporters! The only tickets still on sale are for FC Halifax Town supporters.
Liam’s predicted line-up
In terms of team news, James Rowe has said that a couple of players who have been out injured for a while will come back in today. Two out of Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire and Jeff King would be my bet but it is really difficult to predict given we don’t know who has been suffering with Covid. Akwasi Asante is fully fit so he will be among the subs at the very least. It would be harsh to drop Alex Whittle but Maguire is the vice-captain and has played every game when available. King could come up against his former club if he is involved.
Predicted XI (3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Miller; Kellermann, Mandeville; Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Whittle, Clarke, Khan, Asante.
Halifax team news
The Shaymen have been a dealt a blow ahead of this game after Elliot Newby was recalled from his loan by Stockport County. Newby scored four goals in 16 games so he will be a miss for today’s visitors.
Winger Jamie Allen is expected to be available for the match having recovered from his ankle injury.
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
It’s good to be back!
The Spireites return to action for the first time in 17 days after a Covid outbreak at the club - and what a challenge they face to today in FC Halifax Town.
It’s first v second in front of a bumper crowd at the Technique and it has all the ingredients for an exciting game.
Chesterfield are unbeaten in 12 and have only lost one in 21 in all competitions. Halifax are just behind them on goal difference so they could take take spot with all three points.
James Rowe’s men pinched a play-off spot with a win at Halifax on the last day of last season so that will add some spice to it as well.
I think this will be a very entertaining game with goals at both ends, but I think the big home crowd will sway it for the Blues. I’m going for a 2-1 home win.
James Rowe on Halifax
“The game is a good one to be involved in.
“I am sure our players are up for it, it is first versus second but nothing is going to be won tomorrow.
From the outside it looks like a huge game but from inside these four walls it is just another game for us on the journey of where we want to be.
“Nothing will be won or lost in terms of the end league positions.
“When the games level out in February in the table is probably more significant than what it is today.
“They are a technical team, they want to try and build through the thirds.
“The manager has done a really good job there. He lost some good players in the summer and he has recruited well and got a team challenging in the top echelons of the league.
“He will be really disappointed with their finish last year in that they did not make the play-offs considering they were in and around it for most of the season so they will be looking to at least get a play-off spot this year.”
James Rowe on injured players
“I said our players that have been injured for a sustained period of time would be coming back in the New Year and we are still on track for that,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield.
“I think we will look very healthy after the King’s Lynn game (January 1st).
“A couple of players might return (for Halifax) from the long-term injury list and then a sprinkle again against King’s Lynn.
“We are really looking forward to seeing some of the players back.”
He added: (Akwasi) Asante is fully fit and available for selection.
“Tom (Denton) is still the back end of February”
‘Pressure’s on Chesterfield'
Speaaking before the game, Halifax manager Pete Wild, told the Halifax Courier: “It is (the biggest game of the season so far) because of where we both are in the league, but they’re the home team, all the pressure’s on them to keep going.
“They’ve spent a lot of money to get themselves where they are. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain from the contest.
“I will be telling the players we have nothing to lose going there.
“We all should be buzzing for the game.
“We’ve just got to keep ahead of the two points a game rate, that’s all that matters.
“Yes it’s great (Halifax’s league position), but nobody will be handing out trophies on December 28 so it’s just another game, we keep going and we try and keep above that two points per game run rate, that’s all that matters.
“I think James (Rowe) has recruited very well, I think he’s recruited some really good players and we’ll have to be at our utmost best to get anything out of the game.
“There’s added pressures being at the right end of the table, so it’s another test for the group and how we deal with that.”
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: DWWDW
Halifax: WLWWW
Match odds
Chesterfield: 10/11
Draw: 12/5
Halifax: 13/5
(Sky Bet)
