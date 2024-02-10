Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee ahead of National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Ebbsfleet United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Spireites injury news
Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) is back in training and they will decide whether he can be involved against Ebbsfleet.
Ryan Colclough (ankle) remains out but is set to start some light running next week.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Clements, Jones, Banks, Dobra, Quigley.
Today's other National League fixtures
Altrincham v Rochdale
Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United
Dagenham & Redbridge v Oxford City
Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town
Eastleigh v AFC Fylde
Southend United v York City
Woking v Hartlepool United
On the road
Ebbsfleet have won just three, drawn four and lost nine.
One to watch
For Ebbsfleet is striker Dominic Poleon, who has scored 13 goals in 25 league games.
The former Leeds United man has only scored one in his last six games though.
Reverse fixture
Town left it late, but they won 1-0 at Ebbsfleet in September, thanks to Armando Dobra's 81st minute goal.
That was also the Blues' first clean sheet of the season.
Ebbsfleet
Sacked German manager Dennis Kutrieb, who led them to promotion last season, at the end of January.
Former Aldershot manager, Danny Searle, is currently in charge on an interim basis.
Chesterfield have won 18 consecutive home games.
They have also won 19 out of 20 on home soil this season.
They have not lost at home in 24 games since April 7.
Match officials
Referee: Stuart Morland
Assistant referee: Callum Gough
Assistant referee: Aaron Hallam
Fourth official: Alex Sawden
Chesterfield: 1/7
Draw: 6/1
Ebbsfleet: 12/1
(Sky Bet)