Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds and referee ahead of National League clash

Chesterfield host struggling Ebbsfleet United in the National League today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Ebbsfleet United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

10:55 GMT

Spireites injury news

Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) is back in training and they will decide whether he can be involved against Ebbsfleet.

Ryan Colclough (ankle) remains out but is set to start some light running next week.

10:53 GMT

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.

Subs: Clements, Jones, Banks, Dobra, Quigley.

Thu, 08 Feb, 2024, 17:39 GMT

Today's other National League fixtures

Altrincham v Rochdale

Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Oxford City

Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town

Eastleigh v AFC Fylde

Southend United v York City

Woking v Hartlepool United

Thu, 08 Feb, 2024, 17:37 GMT

On the road

Ebbsfleet have won just three, drawn four and lost nine.

Thu, 08 Feb, 2024, 17:35 GMT

One to watch

For Ebbsfleet is striker Dominic Poleon, who has scored 13 goals in 25 league games.

The former Leeds United man has only scored one in his last six games though.

Thu, 08 Feb, 2024, 17:34 GMT

Reverse fixture

Town left it late, but they won 1-0 at Ebbsfleet in September, thanks to Armando Dobra's 81st minute goal.

That was also the Blues' first clean sheet of the season.

Thu, 08 Feb, 2024, 17:32 GMT

Ebbsfleet

Sacked German manager Dennis Kutrieb, who led them to promotion last season, at the end of January.

Former Aldershot manager, Danny Searle, is currently in charge on an interim basis.

Thu, 08 Feb, 2024, 17:27 GMTUpdated 17:29 GMT

Incredible!

Chesterfield have won 18 consecutive home games.

They have also won 19 out of 20 on home soil this season.

They have not lost at home in 24 games since April 7.

Thu, 08 Feb, 2024, 17:25 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Stuart Morland

Assistant referee: Callum Gough

Assistant referee: Aaron Hallam

Fourth official: Alex Sawden

Thu, 08 Feb, 2024, 17:21 GMT

Odds

Chesterfield: 1/7

Draw: 6/1

Ebbsfleet: 12/1

(Sky Bet)

