Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United LIVE: Chesterfield score two goals in four minutes in National League clash

Chesterfield host struggling Ebbsfleet United in the National League today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 15:38 GMT
Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 2 v 1 Ebbsfleet United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

15:50 GMT

In front at the break

HT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Ebbsfleet United Visitors took the lead after 42 seconds but two goals in four minutes from Grigg and Dobra have the Spireites in front. Those goals have knocked the stuffing out of Ebbsfleet and Town could have gone further ahead.

15:46 GMT

Four minutes added

2-1.

15:46 GMT

Big chance!

Jacobs pounced on a loose pass from O'Neill, he slipped in Grigg, he only had Cousins to beat, he tried go around him, his shot was then blocked, the rebound almost fell into the path of Dobra before Cousins got back up to dive on it!

15:41 GMT

Almost 3-1

Dobra's stooping low header goes just wide after Jacobs delivered a cross from the right.

Chesterfield well on top now and pushing for a third. Got Ebbsfleet exactly where they want them.

15:36 GMT

GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 2-1

DOBRA!!!

Two goals in four minutes have turned this one around. Chesterfield now 2-1 up. King with a mazy dribble and shot which was blocked, but Dobra finished the rebound for his 10th of the season. 50th home goal of the season for the Blues.

15:31 GMT

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1

GRIGG!!!

1-1 after half an hour. Another goal with some slick build-up play. Grigg chests in the equaliser from a yard out.

15:27 GMT

Ebbsfleet go close

Poleon drags a shot wide from the edge of the area, after some smart link play in the build-up. Ebbsfleet don't look like a team fighting relegation so far.

15:23 GMT

Close!

Grigg forces a fingertip out of Cousins from a tight angle, corner. Better from the Blues.

15:20 GMT

20 gone

Ebbsfleet still lead 1-0. Chesterfield are yet to have a shot on target.

15:15 GMT

Edser blasts over

The away side got in again from a ball over the top, but this time Edser blasts over. Ebbsfleet looking threatening on the counter.

