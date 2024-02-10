Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United LIVE: Chesterfield score two goals in four minutes in National League clash
In front at the break
Four minutes added
2-1.
Big chance!
Jacobs pounced on a loose pass from O'Neill, he slipped in Grigg, he only had Cousins to beat, he tried go around him, his shot was then blocked, the rebound almost fell into the path of Dobra before Cousins got back up to dive on it!
Almost 3-1
Dobra's stooping low header goes just wide after Jacobs delivered a cross from the right.
Chesterfield well on top now and pushing for a third. Got Ebbsfleet exactly where they want them.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 2-1
DOBRA!!!
Two goals in four minutes have turned this one around. Chesterfield now 2-1 up. King with a mazy dribble and shot which was blocked, but Dobra finished the rebound for his 10th of the season. 50th home goal of the season for the Blues.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1
GRIGG!!!
1-1 after half an hour. Another goal with some slick build-up play. Grigg chests in the equaliser from a yard out.
Ebbsfleet go close
Poleon drags a shot wide from the edge of the area, after some smart link play in the build-up. Ebbsfleet don't look like a team fighting relegation so far.
Close!
Grigg forces a fingertip out of Cousins from a tight angle, corner. Better from the Blues.
20 gone
Ebbsfleet still lead 1-0. Chesterfield are yet to have a shot on target.
Edser blasts over
The away side got in again from a ball over the top, but this time Edser blasts over. Ebbsfleet looking threatening on the counter.