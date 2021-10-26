Chesterfield v Eastleigh LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, betting odds and build-up to kick-off

Hi all!

It was an excellent win on Saturday against Boreham Wood but that’s gone now and attention turns to Eastleigh tonight.

This is another tricky encounter against a team who appear to be picking up some form and who I expect to finish in the top half at the very least this season.

Due to the injury situation James Rowe does not have the luxury of rotating personnel so it will have to be another big effort from those who put in a shift on Saturday.

Former Spireite Tom Whelan will probably have a point to prove this evening and he scored a brilliant free-kick last time out against Altrincham. If the Blues can keep him quiet and top scorer Ben House, who has four goals this season, then hopefully they will have enough to collect the three points.