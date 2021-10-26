Chesterfield v Eastleigh LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, betting odds and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield will be aiming to secure their fourth successive win when they host Eastleigh tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites climbed to second with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.
The visitors are 13th and have won their last two league matches, including a 2-1 victory at home to Altrincham at the weekend.
The away side have former Blues man Tom Whelan in their ranks.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Eastleigh (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites second in National League and won last three in all comps
- Eastleigh 13th and won last two in league
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
Hi all!
It was an excellent win on Saturday against Boreham Wood but that’s gone now and attention turns to Eastleigh tonight.
This is another tricky encounter against a team who appear to be picking up some form and who I expect to finish in the top half at the very least this season.
Due to the injury situation James Rowe does not have the luxury of rotating personnel so it will have to be another big effort from those who put in a shift on Saturday.
Former Spireite Tom Whelan will probably have a point to prove this evening and he scored a brilliant free-kick last time out against Altrincham. If the Blues can keep him quiet and top scorer Ben House, who has four goals this season, then hopefully they will have enough to collect the three points.
I’m going for another close scoreline with Chesterfield edging it 1-0 with that man Kabongo Tshimanga finding the net again.
What happened last season?
Chesterfield did the double over the Spitfires!
Chesterfield 1 v 0 Eastleigh (Asante, 86)
Eastleigh 0 v 1 Chesterfield (Mandeville, 61)
Liam’s predicted line-up
I think there will be a rare unchanged line-up for Chestefield tonight.
James Rowe likes to rotate but due to the number of injuries I can’t see how that is possible. Plus, the performance on Saturday was a strong one.
Calvin Miller could drop out if he has not recovered from the injury he suffered against Boreham Wood but it didn’t look anything serious.
However, Jak McCourt looked to be really struggling with a knee problem just moments after he came on as a sub so I think he might be a doubt and could be replaced by Nathan Tyson on the bench.
3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville; Rowe, Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, Grimes, Whittle, Tyson, Payne.
Early Spireites team news
Chesterfield will assess Jak McCourt and Calvin Miller ahead of kick-off after the pair suffered injuries in the win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.
Miller was forced off after 35 minutes with what looked like a dead leg and McCourt appeared to injure his knee in a tackle late on.
Nathan Tyson was the only available player left out of the squad on Saturday so he could come into the matchday 16 if required.
Other than that, given the injury situation, Town have no one else to choose from!
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: DLDWW
Eastleigh: WDLWW
He will be out to prove a point tonight
James Rowe aware of threat former Chesterfield man Tom Whelan will pose for Eastleigh
Another game, another former player to contend with.
Matchdaaaaaay!
Hello and everyone and welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Eastleigh in the National League (7.45pm KO).
Stay tuned throughout the day as we bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.
COYB!