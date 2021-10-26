Chesterfield v Eastleigh LIVE: Spireites lead as Kabongo Tshimanga continues stunning goalscoring form
Chesterfield will be aiming to secure their fourth successive win when they host Eastleigh tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites climbed to second with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.
The visitors are 13th and have won their last two league matches, including a 2-1 victory at home to Altrincham at the weekend.
The away side have former Blues man Tom Whelan in their ranks.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 20:58
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Eastleigh (7.45pm KO)
- Kabongo Tshimanga opens scoring on 34 minutes
- Gavin Gunning forced off injured after 10 minutes
- No Danny Rowe in the squad tonight, Stefan Payne comes in
- Saidou Khan makes a surprise return on the bench
- Former Spireite Tom Whelan starts for Eastleigh
- 3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville; Payne, Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Whittle, McCourt, Khan, Tyson.
Second Spireites sub - 52 minutes
Kellermann has gone down injured and is coming off, McCourt is on.
Maguire heads wide from inside the area after Oyeleke’s deflected shot fell to him.
Attendance
Attendance: 5,086 (83 from Eastleigh).
Back underway
Here we go then for the second-half.
Chesterfield lead 1-0 thanks Tshimanga’s 34th minute goal.
Half-time
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Eastleigh
Another tight 45 minutes.
Kabongo Tshimanga’s 11th goal in 13 league games is the difference.
Gavin Gunning off injured.
Four minutes added
1-0.
We think the ref went back and booked Eastleigh’s Michael Kelly for the challenge on King in the build-up to the goal.
GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!! 1-0
TSHIMANGA!!!
Of course it’s that man again. A poacher’s finish six-yards out after good work by Kellermann and then Payne. Well done to the ref on that occasion for playing an advantage after the linesman flagged for a foul on King in the build-up. 1-0, 34 played.
Another Town chance
This time Tshimanga breaks clear in the box, he should square it to Payne who would have had a clear shot at goal but Tshimanga took it on himself and then fell to the floor. A few half-hearted appeals for a penalty but it would have been soft.
33 played, 0-0.
Good move by Town
Mandeville collects the ball on the edge of the box, lays it left to Miller who picks out Tshimanga in the six-yard box but his attempt is blocked. First real chance for the hosts.