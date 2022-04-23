Chesterfield v Dover Athletic LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, who the referee is, odds and build-up

The fifth-placed Spireites go in search of a much-needed win to help cement their place in the play-off places.
The visitors have only won two of 38 games this season but one of those came recently away at Boreham Wood and they scored five goals at high-flying Wrexham last month.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the match...
Chesterfield v Dover Athletic: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 22 April, 2022, 16:58
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dover Athletic (3pm KO)
- Spireites 5th; Dover rock bottom
Liam’s predicted line-up
Tom Denton was on pre-match press conference duties yesterday so we don’t know if Town have any fresh injury worries for this one.
I’m going to predict a start for Manny Oyeleke in place of Curtis Weston and Calvin Miller to replace Gavin Gunning, who came off last week with a calf problem.
Loach; Williams, Grimes, Whittle; King, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville; Asante, Denton. Subs: Maguire, Weston, Whelan, Khan, Quigley.
Chesterfield team news
The Spireites will check on Gavin Gunning (calf), Laurence Maguire (ankle) and Saidou Khan (neck) ahead of this one.
Manny Oyeleke could be pushing for a start after building-up his fitness in the last couple of weeks.
Bit of mind games here
'Pressure is on them' - already relegated Dover Athletic aiming to upset Chesterfield
Dover Athletic manager Andy Hessenthaler says ‘all the pressure’ is on Chesterfield ahead of Saturday’s match.
Big interview with Dents
'I would love to stay' - Tom Denton aiming to fire Chesterfield to promotion and earn new contract
Tom Denton is aiming to fire Chesterfield to promotion and earn himself a new contract in the process.
Today’s officials
Referee: Scott Jackson
Assistant referee: Steven Lawson
Assistant referee: Martin Parker
Fourth official: Thomas Hales
Dover’s top scorers
Alfie Pavey: 6
Koby Arthur: 5
Michael Gyasi: 4
Aaron Cosgrave: 4
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: LDLWL
Dover: LDLWL
Today’s match odds
Chesterfield: 1/8
Draw: 6/1
Dover: 16/1
(Sky Bet)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Dover Athletic in the National League (3pm KO).
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
