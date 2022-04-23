Chesterfield v Dover Athletic LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, who the referee is, odds and build-up

Chesterfield host Dover Athletic today (3pm KO).

The fifth-placed Spireites go in search of a much-needed win to help cement their place in the play-off places.

The visitors have only won two of 38 games this season but one of those came recently away at Boreham Wood and they scored five goals at high-flying Wrexham last month.