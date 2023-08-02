Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League opener
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you the team news and updates so stay tuned throughout the day.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dorking Wanderers: LIVE UPDATES (3PM)
Bright start
Town have come out of the blocks fast and have won two corners inside the first three minutes. The visitors have hardly had a touch yet.
KO!
After a minute’s applause for former Spireite, Tony Brien, who sadly passed away this week, referee Ruebyn Ricardo blows his whistle and the new season is underway!
Chesterfield will kick towards the Kop in the first-half.
Here come the teams!
The rain has thankfully gone away and, dare I say it, it has brightened up and feels more like the opening day of the season now!
This is Chesterfield’s sixth season in the National League and they will be desperate to make it their last.
We are expexcting a crowd of between 7,000-8,000 here at the SMH Group Stadium.
Let’s go!
Minute’s applause
There will be a minutes applause ahead of kick-off to remember Tony Brien and former National League chief executive John Moules.
Former Spireite Joe Cook is on the bench for the viistors
One big absentee
So no Jeff King in the squad. We will ask about him after the game. Also missing out are Ryan Boot, Laurence Maguire, Bailey Clements (injured), Mike Jones, Bailey Hobson and Harley Curtis.
New signing Michael Jacobs makes the bench.
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Here is how the Spireites line-up on the opening day.
4-2-3-1: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Naloy, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Jacobs, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
Signing number seven!
Attacking midfielder, Michael Jacobs, 31, has become Chesterfield’s seventh summer signing.
The former Derby County, Wolves, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth man has worked with Paul Cook before at the Latics, winning the League One title together.
He could make his debut today.
Webb says no hangover from play-off final defeat
“I have to say I was surprised that there was no level of flatness on that first day back of pre-season. There wasn’t any moping. That really pleased us as staff. I have said it in interviews that we have to use it to take us forward but it hasn’t really come to that. Everyone has clicked back into professional gear.”
Danny Webb on pressure of favourites tag
“This season we are going to have to rise to the pressure of being people’s favourites for the league and we are going to have to deal with it.
“There is a lot of outside noise about us because Wrexham and Notts County have gone and, as much as I would agree with that to a certain degree, you look at Oldham signing the lad (James Norwood) yesterday and teams are going for it.
“I can assure the fans that we all want promotion to avoid the heartache last year. The players know what is expected of them and they know they have got to perform.”
He added: “This is the first season since I have been at the club where people, myself included, have said we could win it.
“In previous seasons we have talked about pushing for the top two spots, I think this year we are all talking about winning it, but sooner rather than later you have got to stop talking the talk and you have got to walk the walk. You have got to go and prove all the hype right.
“I think this is the most expectation I have felt at the football club to win it and rightly so. It is not going to be easy. There will be lots of speed bumps along the way but I believe we can. The players believe it but they know we have got to work very hard to achieve it.”