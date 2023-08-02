“This season we are going to have to rise to the pressure of being people’s favourites for the league and we are going to have to deal with it.

“There is a lot of outside noise about us because Wrexham and Notts County have gone and, as much as I would agree with that to a certain degree, you look at Oldham signing the lad (James Norwood) yesterday and teams are going for it.

“I can assure the fans that we all want promotion to avoid the heartache last year. The players know what is expected of them and they know they have got to perform.”

He added: “This is the first season since I have been at the club where people, myself included, have said we could win it.

“In previous seasons we have talked about pushing for the top two spots, I think this year we are all talking about winning it, but sooner rather than later you have got to stop talking the talk and you have got to walk the walk. You have got to go and prove all the hype right.