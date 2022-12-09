Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, who the referee is and build-up to National League clash
Chesterfield host Dorking Wanderers today in the National League (3pm KO).
The fourth-placed Spireites will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 at Halifax last Saturday.
Dorking also lost at Halifax in midweek and are currently 17th in the table.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dorking Wanderers (3pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Dorking 17th
“We are massively looking forward to Chesterfield.
“It is a fantastic set-up, good people, the ground is magnificent, the fans are having a great time.
“Third round of the FA cup back-to-back, that club is really delivering for their people.
“On the pitch, we will adequately compete. I feel like they are beatable. Equally, I feel like they can give a beating.
“They have got a great manager, great management team. They have got some really good players who I really do feel male them tick.
“We are going there to win, not draw.
“We have got a decent fair share of injuries that make it very difficult.”
I’m predicting one change from the defeat at Halifax with Ash Palmer replacing Tyrone Williams.
Ollie Banks is also expected to be involved after six weeks out with a hamstring injury.
(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra, Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Banks, Uchebulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
Despite their poor recent form they have plenty of goals in the ranks.
James McShane has 13 and Ryan Seager has 10.
Today’s visitors have won just one of their last eight.
But they have picked up creditable away draws at Woking and Maidenhead United in that time.
Referee: Aaron Jackson (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 3-0 win at Anstey Nomads in the FA Cup)
Assistant Referee: Karl Buckley
Assistant referee: Oliver Nolan
Fourth official: David Burton
