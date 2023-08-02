Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up to National League season opener
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dorking Wanderers: LIVE UPDATES (3PM)
Webb says no hangover from play-off final defeat
“I have to say I was surprised that there was no level of flatness on that first day back of pre-season. There wasn’t any moping. That really pleased us as staff. I have said it in interviews that we have to use it to take us forward but it hasn’t really come to that. Everyone has clicked back into professional gear.”
Danny Webb on pressure of favourites tag
“This season we are going to have to rise to the pressure of being people’s favourites for the league and we are going to have to deal with it.
“There is a lot of outside noise about us because Wrexham and Notts County have gone and, as much as I would agree with that to a certain degree, you look at Oldham signing the lad (James Norwood) yesterday and teams are going for it.
“I can assure the fans that we all want promotion to avoid the heartache last year. The players know what is expected of them and they know they have got to perform.”
He added: “This is the first season since I have been at the club where people, myself included, have said we could win it.
“In previous seasons we have talked about pushing for the top two spots, I think this year we are all talking about winning it, but sooner rather than later you have got to stop talking the talk and you have got to walk the walk. You have got to go and prove all the hype right.
“I think this is the most expectation I have felt at the football club to win it and rightly so. It is not going to be easy. There will be lots of speed bumps along the way but I believe we can. The players believe it but they know we have got to work very hard to achieve it.”
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (illness) and Ash Palmer (calf strain) are available for selection, Danny Webb confirmed yesterday.
But Bailey Clements (thigh) is going to be out for a couple of weeks.
Touchline ban
Dorking manager, Marc White, will be in the stands today because he is still serving a touchline ban from the end of last season.
Liam’s predicted Spireites line-up
4-2-3-1: Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Maguire/Palmer, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Curtis, Quigley.
Lowdown on Dorking
We spoke to Wanderers reporter, Dan Stobbart, to find out how the latest news....
What are the expectations this season?
The intention will be to compete and finish as high up the table as possible, but an improvement on last term in tandem with a decent cup run will be a marker of further progress and improvement which, whist the club transition from part-time to full-time, the majority of supporters I’m sure will be really pleased with.
Who have they signed and who has left?
Among several departures early in the summer, the two key players who moved on who featured regularly for the first team last season were goalkeeper Dan Lincoln and winger Nicky Wheeler. The majority of the departures were based on certain players not being able to commit to the new mornings-rather-than-evenings training schedule as the club adopts a new hybrid training model.
Highly-rated Worthing goalkeeper Harrison Male was the club’s first signing and will replace Lincoln as the first-choice keeper for the season ahead, the only other first team business being the signing of Tony Craig on a permanent deal having joined the club on loan from Crawley Town for the second-half of last season.
Who are the key men for Dorking?
Midfielder Josh Taylor missed the middle part of last season through injury and was a big loss, his presence, composure and quality on the ball adds so much to the midfield. The experience and leadership of Craig was really key in the the defence becoming more resolute towards the back end of last season, and, as I think many Chesterfield fans appreciated in both games last season against Wanderers, McShane has that knack of producing moments of magic from midfield and was the club’s top scorer last season.
Any injuries or suspensions for this one?
Defender’s Isaac Philpot (hamstring) and Callum Kennedy (calf strain) and midfielder Luke Moore (hamstring) will all be absent having picked up injuries during the penultimate friendly of pre-season against Horsham. Winger Jimmy Muitt will also be side-lined, he is the one player not to have featured at all through pre-season and is currently awaiting the results of a scan.
Likely line-up and formation?
White hinted about being ‘respectful’ of Chesterfield in regards to the approach for this game, with pre-season form and acknowledgement of The Spireites strength in depth having retained and recruited players so well in the close season. This may lead to playing four at the back and setting up with a flexible 4-5-1/4-3-3, rather than the favoured 3-5-2 formation.
Match officials
Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo
Assistant referee: Timothy Walker
Assistant referee: Callum Gough
Fourth official: Minesh Gupta
Let’s start with the odds!
Chesterfield: 2/7
Draw: 17/4
Dorking: 7/1
