Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers LIVE: Kabongo Tshimanga goes close for Spireites in National League clash
Chesterfield host Dorking Wanderers today in the National League (3pm KO).
The fourth-placed Spireites will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 at Halifax last Saturday.
Dorking also lost at Halifax in midweek and are currently 17th in the table.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dorking Wanderers (3pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Dorking 17th
- Spireites XI: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Clarke, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
- Paul Cook makes five changes
TSHIMANGA!!
Chesterfield take the lead right on half-time as Tshimanga sends Walsh the wrong way from the penalty spot. 1-0.
The striker, with his back to goal, turns and gets a shot off from inside the area, which Walsh saves with his legs and then Tshimanga is ruled offside as he tries to snaffle up the rebound.
Almost half-time.
The sub curls a shot inches wide from the edge of the box. Fitzsimons did not move, he was beaten.
McShane loops a header over the bar after Joe-Taylor’s deflected shot fell into this path.
The visitors then win a corner, their second in a couple of minutes.
Dorking’s captain Barry Fuller also can’t continue and is replaced by Archie Proctor.
The striker brings a second save out of Walsh after Oldaker travelled a long way with the ball before feeding the striker inside the area. Walsh parried the shot and Dorking cleared their lines.
0-0 after 20 minutes.