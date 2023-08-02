News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers LIVE: Jason Prior cancels out Ryan Colclough opener

Chesterfield host Dorking Wanderers today (3pm) in the first game of the new 2023/2024 National League season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST
Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you the team news and updates so stay tuned throughout the day.

Chesterfield 3 v 3 Dorking Wanderers: LIVE UPDATES (3PM)

17:02 BST

Williams heads at goal

But Male saves.

3-3, weve played 96 minutes.

16:59 BST

Goal for Dorking: 3-3

Sub Bowerman fires home from inside the area.

We’ve played two minutes of the 13 added.

16:56 BST

13 added minutes

Yes, 13!

16:56 BST

Another sub - 90

Mandeville off, Uchegbulam.

16:51 BST

Spireites subs - 84

Jacobs is on for his debut, replacing Colclough, who may have got a knock.

Quigley also comes on for Grigg.

16:50 BST

GOOAAALLLL!!! 3-2

MANDEVILLE AGAIN!!!

Former Spireite Joe Cook collects his second yellow card and is sent off.

Mandeville then superbly curls home the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box. Chesterfield are back in front, 3-2.

16:47 BST

Red card!

Former Spireite Joe Cook receives his second yellow card and the visitors are down to 10 men.

16:45 BST

Chances

Horton has a shot blocked and then Naylor heads over from a corner.

16:41 BST

75

Chesterfield are not controlling this one as they would like. Dorking are first to lot of second balls.

It’s 2-2.

16:37 BST

Panic at the back

Sheckleford and Naylor are caugh out at the back but Tyrer rescues them with a low save to his right.

