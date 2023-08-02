Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers LIVE: Jason Prior cancels out Ryan Colclough opener
Chesterfield 3 v 3 Dorking Wanderers: LIVE UPDATES (3PM)
Williams heads at goal
But Male saves.
3-3, weve played 96 minutes.
Goal for Dorking: 3-3
Sub Bowerman fires home from inside the area.
We’ve played two minutes of the 13 added.
13 added minutes
Yes, 13!
Another sub - 90
Mandeville off, Uchegbulam.
Spireites subs - 84
Jacobs is on for his debut, replacing Colclough, who may have got a knock.
Quigley also comes on for Grigg.
GOOAAALLLL!!! 3-2
MANDEVILLE AGAIN!!!
Former Spireite Joe Cook collects his second yellow card and is sent off.
Mandeville then superbly curls home the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box. Chesterfield are back in front, 3-2.
Red card!
Chances
Horton has a shot blocked and then Naylor heads over from a corner.
Chesterfield are not controlling this one as they would like. Dorking are first to lot of second balls.
It’s 2-2.
Panic at the back
Sheckleford and Naylor are caugh out at the back but Tyrer rescues them with a low save to his right.