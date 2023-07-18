News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Chesterfield v Derby County LIVE: Team news and match updates from pre-season friendly

Chesterfield take on League One Derby County in a pre-season friendly tonight (7pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST
Chesterfield v Derby County - live updates.Chesterfield v Derby County - live updates.
Chesterfield v Derby County - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the team news and match updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Derby County: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

Show new updates
18:05 BST

Here’s how the Rams line-up

17:57 BSTUpdated 18:34 BST

Chesterfield team news

(4-2-3-1): Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Hobson, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs include Harley Curtis and a new trialist goalkeeper.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023, 11:56 BST

After tonight

Chesterfield travel to Accrington Stanley on Saturday and then Bristol Rovers a week later.

Then the proper stuff starts!

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023, 11:55 BST

Absentees

Ash Palmer (calf/achilles) and Laurence Maguire (ill) both missed out against Sheffield United so we will wait to see if they involved tonight.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023, 11:54 BST

Danny Webb on facing Rams

“The styles between Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Derby are three different styles of football,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

“Derby, I think, will be very physical, very strong, direct, but with some good play involved so I think it will be a big test, big crowd.

“Then we have got Accrington and Bristol Rovers, who are more like the levels we as a club and the supporters want us to be in the next few years.”

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023, 11:53 BST

Derby’s pre-season

So far they have beaten Matlock Town 2-0 and drawn 1-1 against Salford City.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023, 11:53 BST

Tonight’s visitors

Narrowly missed out on the play-offs on the last day of the season so they will be aiming for a top six finish at the very least this time around.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023, 11:52 BST

Good evening!

And welcome back to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host League One Derby County in a friendly (7pm KO).

Stay tuned for all the team news and updates from the game.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerby CountyLeague One