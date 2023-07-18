Chesterfield v Derby County LIVE: Team news and match updates from pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the team news and match updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Derby County: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
Here’s how the Rams line-up
Chesterfield team news
(4-2-3-1): Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Hobson, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs include Harley Curtis and a new trialist goalkeeper.
After tonight
Chesterfield travel to Accrington Stanley on Saturday and then Bristol Rovers a week later.
Then the proper stuff starts!
Absentees
Ash Palmer (calf/achilles) and Laurence Maguire (ill) both missed out against Sheffield United so we will wait to see if they involved tonight.
Danny Webb on facing Rams
“The styles between Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Derby are three different styles of football,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.
“Derby, I think, will be very physical, very strong, direct, but with some good play involved so I think it will be a big test, big crowd.
“Then we have got Accrington and Bristol Rovers, who are more like the levels we as a club and the supporters want us to be in the next few years.”
Derby’s pre-season
So far they have beaten Matlock Town 2-0 and drawn 1-1 against Salford City.
Tonight’s visitors
Narrowly missed out on the play-offs on the last day of the season so they will be aiming for a top six finish at the very least this time around.
Good evening!
And welcome back to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host League One Derby County in a friendly (7pm KO).
Stay tuned for all the team news and updates from the game.