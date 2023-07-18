Chesterfield v Derby County LIVE: James Collins heads opener for Rams after having early penalty saved
Chesterfield 0 v 1 Derby County: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Derby County
Collins’ header wins it for the visitors. Spireites ran them close and had some late chances.
Spireites subs
Williams, Grimes and Mandeville come off for Wilkinson, Hobson and Cook.
Chance for Quigley
But Derby block his two efforts at the back post after Curtis broke the offside trap and whipped in a cross.
Spireites subs - 85
Horton and Uchegbulam replace Clements and Dobra.
Chance!
Dobra glances a delicious cross from King just wide. Good play by Quigley in the build-up.
Dobra blasts over from a short corner.
Derby go close
But sub Brown flicks a low cross from Collins narrowly wide.
Spireites subs - 73
Trialist goalkeeper, Curtis and Quigley replace Tyrer, Naylor and Grigg.
Wildsmith saves again
This time he collects a looping header from Grigg.
20 to go, Rams lead 1-0.
So close!
Almost a brilliant equaliser from King, but his curling free-kick from 20 plus yards is tipped wide by Wildsmith. Good save.