Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield are back on home soil against Dagenham & Redbridge today (3pm KO).
The James Rowe era officially ended last night, with the Spireites releasing a statement confirming they had parted ways by ‘mutual consent’ amid allegations of misconduct which emerged last month.
First-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge again today, just like he was last weekend.
The Daggers are ninth in the table, three points off the play-offs.
Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 15:47
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm KO)
- Walker gives Daggers lead on 35 minutes
- Five changes for Chesterfield
- 3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Croll (c); King, McCourt, Khan, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Miller, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Quigley.
- James Rowe departs club by ‘mutual consent’ last night
- Spireites 2nd, Daggers 9th
- First-team coach Danny Webb in charge
Save by Loach
To deny Walker.
Town looking a bit suspect at the back in this last 15 minutes or so.
Two minutes added time.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!!! 1-1
TSHIMANGA!!!
He buries the penalty down the middle. 1-1. Almost half-time.
Penalty to Chesterfield
King was brought down in the box.
Tshimanga to take...
Big chance for Daggers
Walker almost makes it 0-2 after going past Grimes too easily. He only had Loach to beat but he struck it wide.
Big let off.
Almost half-time.
Good shot by Asante
Forces a save from Justham in the Daggers goal.
That was Town’s first on target.
39 played, 0-1.
Goal for Dagenham: 0-1
Walker gives the visitors the lead on 35 minutes. His neat finish clips the post on the way in.
For Tshimanga. He goes down under a challenge in the box but the referee books him for diving. Difficult to say from here whether that was the right call.
Off the post
Khan is booked for stopping a dangerous counter.
Wright takes the resulting free-kick, strikes it well and it clips the outside of the post.
32 played, 0-0.
Applause for Jordan Sinnott
Goes around the stadium as all four sides of the ground stand up and clap on 25 minutes for the former Spireite who passed away two years ago. Credit to the referee who delayed the taking of a throw-in to allow the players to join with the applause.
Tshimanga has a shot blocked after another nice pass by McCourt.
Not a bad start from Town so far.
Asante is looking the sharpest I have seen him since his return from injury.