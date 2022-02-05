Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield are back on home soil against Dagenham & Redbridge today (3pm KO).
The James Rowe era officially ended last night, with the Spireites releasing a statement confirming they had parted ways by ‘mutual consent’ amid allegations of misconduct which emerged last month.
First-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge again today, just like he was last weekend.
The Daggers are ninth in the table, three points off the play-offs.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 11:16
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm KO)
- James Rowe departs club by ‘mutual consent’ last night
- First-team coach Danny Webb in charge
- Spireites 2nd, Daggers 9th
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
Where to start?
This game feels like a bit of an afterthought given everything that has gone on in the last two weeks.
I have a similar feeling today as I did last week in that I honestly have no idea which way this match could go. Will the Rowe stuff have been too much of a distraction? Will last night’s clarity have helped or hindered the players? Will they be full of confidence after last Saturday’s late winner? It really could go either way.
As well as that, the Daggers are a dangerous team. Despite being ninth, they are the second top goalscorers in the division behind leaders Stockport. But they have conceded 35, which is as many as fourth-bottom Wealdstone. Their current form is up and down so you really can’t predict which Dagenham team you are going to get.
In the reverse fixture, the Daggers raced into a two-nil lead and could have led by four or five at the break. But Town hit back quickly after the break to draw level and they could even have won it.
Away from home, Daryl McMahon’s men have won six, drew one and lost five - the seventh best away record in the league.
If Chesterfield are to get promoted, they are going to need to improve their home form despite them actually being undefeated. Six wins and five draws has them in eighth in the home form table.
I’m going for the same scoreline as the reverse fixture, 2-2.
Daggers boss Daryl McMahon on today’s game:
“We are looking forward to the game, it is going to be a difficult game. It is a tough place to go.
“They have got some very good players, they had a good result last week away at Eastleigh.
“We fully respect Chesterfield and what they are about and the qualities they have and I am sure they will be saying similar things about the qualities we have.
“We have to be ruthless and clinical for 90 minutes. I think we have shown across the season that we have played outstandingly well for 40 minutes and scored three and four goals but I think we need to be more of a 90-minute team.”
Match odds
Chesterfield: 17/20
Draw: 23/10
Dagenham & Redbridge : 29/10
(Sky Bet)
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: WWLDW
Dagenham & Redbridge: WDLWL
Do you agree?
How Chesterfield could line-up against Dagenham and Redbridge in National League clash
First-team coach Danny Webb will be in charge of the Spireites again on Saturday as they take on Dagenham and Redbridge at the Technique Stadium.
We like the sound of this
Webb wants Chesterfield to return to 'free-flowing football' against Dag & Red
Danny Webb wants Chesterfield to return to playing ‘free-flowing football’ against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.
Early team news
Chesterfield injury news ahead of Dagenham and Redbridge clash at Technique
A couple of Chesterfield players will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game against Dagenham and Redbridge.
Good luck to him
Chesterfield striker Stefan Payne joins National League South club on loan
Chesterfield striker Stefan Payne has been loaned out.
Spireites to go Wild?
Halifax manager Pete Wild on Chesterfield's radar following James Rowe departure
Highly-rated Halifax boss Pete Wild is on Chesterfield’s radar following James Rowe’s resignation.
What the fans have been saying
'Annoyed, sad, grateful' - Chesterfield fans react to manager James Rowe's departure
Spireites fans have been reacting to the news that manager James Rowe has departed the club.