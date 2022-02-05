Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

Where to start?

This game feels like a bit of an afterthought given everything that has gone on in the last two weeks.

I have a similar feeling today as I did last week in that I honestly have no idea which way this match could go. Will the Rowe stuff have been too much of a distraction? Will last night’s clarity have helped or hindered the players? Will they be full of confidence after last Saturday’s late winner? It really could go either way.

As well as that, the Daggers are a dangerous team. Despite being ninth, they are the second top goalscorers in the division behind leaders Stockport. But they have conceded 35, which is as many as fourth-bottom Wealdstone. Their current form is up and down so you really can’t predict which Dagenham team you are going to get.

In the reverse fixture, the Daggers raced into a two-nil lead and could have led by four or five at the break. But Town hit back quickly after the break to draw level and they could even have won it.

Away from home, Daryl McMahon’s men have won six, drew one and lost five - the seventh best away record in the league.

If Chesterfield are to get promoted, they are going to need to improve their home form despite them actually being undefeated. Six wins and five draws has them in eighth in the home form table.