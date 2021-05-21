LiveChesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge LIVE: Danny Rowe equalises after visitors take lead against run of play
Chesterfield’s hopes of making the play-offs are likely to hinge on today’s crunch clash against Dagenham and Redbridge (3pm KO) as Spireites fans return to the Technique Stadium for the first time in 14 months.
The Blues are in the last play-off spot in seventh on goal difference, while the Daggers are 11th and four points behind.
Around 3,000 Town supporters will be inside the Technique to cheer their team on.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news updates and reaction.
Last updated: Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 16:06
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm KO)
- Gordon gives Daggers lead on 30 minutes, Rowe equalises on 38
- Three changes for Chesterfield as Gunning, Taylor and Weston replace Yarney, McCourt and Yussuf.
- (3-4-2-1): Montgomery; Evans, Gunning, Maguire; Carline, Weston, Oyeleke, Taylor; Mandeville, Clarke; Rowe. Subs: McCourt, Whelan, Rowley, Tyson, Yussuf.
- 3,000 sell-out as fans return for first time in 14 months
- Huge clash between play-off rivals
- Town in last play-off spot on goal difference with two games remaining
- Daggers unbeaten in eight, four points off top seven
Back underway
HT sub for the Daggers with McCallum coming off for Wilson.
HT thoughts frm fan writer Ben
Half time then and at the break it’s Chesterfield 1-1 Dagenham and Redbridge. A good half of football there, and I suspect some in The Spireites camp may feel slightly hard done by that they’re not ahead as, aside from a spell after the Dagenham goal where Town looked a little bit shellshocked, they’ve been largely the better side here. With that in mind, I think the most important thing for Chesterfield in the second forty-five is to keep composed and not to panic. If they can keep controlling the game and have it played the way they want, a victory is more than likely here. Let’s hope that victory is forthcoming in this second half, a half which could prove to be massive in the play-off race.
Today’s attendance
Is 2,950.
Level at the break
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Dag & Red
A breathtaking first-half which has absolutely flown by. Daggers took the lead against the run of play but Rowe cancelled it out eight minutes later. Great atmosphere.
Two minutes added
1-1.
Goal reaction from fan writer Ben
There it is! A Chesterfield equaliser was always on the cards, and thankfully this crowd didn’t have to wait too long for it. Danny Rowe proving exactly why he’s widely regarded as one of the best strikers at this level, with a beautiful finish into the bottom corner. Game on!
Carline heads straight at Justham at the far post from Taylor’s cross from the left.
Three minutes to the break, 1-1.
GOOOOOAAALLLLLLL: 1-1
ROWE!!!
Town are level. 1-1. Clarke pinches the ball in midfield, Maguire picks it up and plays a great pass into Rowe who controls and finishes with his left boot in the area. His second goal for the Blues. GET IN!
Is causing Carline all sorts of problems with his pace and trickery down the left.
Off the post!
Wonderful run and strike by Jones from 20 yards clips the outside of the post. It looked in.
Taylor is denied by the legs of Daggers goalkeeper Justham.
Good response from Town.
Goal for Dagenham: 0-1
Liam Gordon finishes from close range from a low cross.
Totally against the run of play.
30 played, 0-1.
More attempts
Taylor smashes one over the bar from a difficult angle after Evans picked him out with a long ball.
Carline then heads wide from Taylor’s deep cross from the left.
29 played, 0-0.
Jack Clarke
Is booked for a late challenge.
Danny Rowe
Breaks clear of the Daggers defence but he doesn’t have the pace to sprint clear and he is crowded out.
20 gone, 0-0.