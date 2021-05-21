Half time then and at the break it’s Chesterfield 1-1 Dagenham and Redbridge. A good half of football there, and I suspect some in The Spireites camp may feel slightly hard done by that they’re not ahead as, aside from a spell after the Dagenham goal where Town looked a little bit shellshocked, they’ve been largely the better side here. With that in mind, I think the most important thing for Chesterfield in the second forty-five is to keep composed and not to panic. If they can keep controlling the game and have it played the way they want, a victory is more than likely here. Let’s hope that victory is forthcoming in this second half, a half which could prove to be massive in the play-off race.