LiveChesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge LIVE: Build-up to 'must-win' clash in race for National League play-offs as fans return
Chesterfield’s hopes of making the play-offs are likely to hinge on today’s crunch clash against Dagenham and Redbridge (3pm KO) as Spireites fans return to the Technique Stadium for the first time in 14 months.
The Blues are in the last play-off spot in seventh on goal difference, while the Daggers are 11th and four points behind.
Around 3,000 Town supporters will be inside the Technique to cheer their team on.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 09:35
- Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm KO)
- 3,000 sell-out as fans return for first time in 14 months
- Huge clash between play-off rivals
- Town in last play-off spot on goal difference with two games remaining
- Daggers unbeaten in eight, four points off top seven
Fans are back!
Dangerous duo
Chesterfield face two of the best attackers in the National League when they face the division’s in-form team Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday in what is the biggest game of the season.
In case you missed it
Spireites chief executive John Croot believes Saturday will be a historic moment and one Town fans will remember for the rest of their lives.
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
First of all, what a feeling to have fans back!
It is a 3,000 sell-out and what a game for supporters to return to after 14 months away.
Who would have thought this fixture would have so much riding on it at the top end of the table back in November?
I am sure the supporters will make a racket today and I’m convinced they will make a difference and give Town an extra spring in their step. They looked a bit sapped of energy against Wealdstone so hopefully they can feed off the crowd’s enthusiasm. A fast start and an early goal and the place will be rocking.
A month ago it didn’t look like Dagenham would have much to play for at this stage but they are the form side in the league and they know they have to win to keep their play-off hopes alive.
The fact the Daggers still have something to play for may or may not work in Chesterfield’s favour, but we’ll soon find out.
For me the game will hinge on whether Town have Gavin Gunning, Curtis Weston and Alex Whittle available, the team will be lacking leadership and balance if not.
As the week has gone on my confidence levels have increased so I’m going for a 2-1 home win.
Injury news
It sounds like Gavin Gunning, Curtis Weston and Alex Whittle will all be assessed ahead of this one which is no real surprise given that has been the case for the last few weeks.
We will have the official team news at around 2pm.
Match odds
Chesterfield: 6/5
Daggers: 2/1
(Sky Bet)
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: LLWWD
Dagenham: WWWDW
Opposition view
Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon says Chesterfield are a ‘very good side’ as the two teams prepare to meet in what is a must-win game for both.
‘Must-win'
Chesterfield’s match against Dagenham and Redbridge is ‘must-win’ because they have ‘run out of lives’ in their bid to secure a play-off place, says boss James Rowe.
The state of play
The race for the National League play-offs is set to go to the wire and Chesterfield are right in the mix.
What the fans think
Chesterfield fans have mixed views on whether the Spireites will secure a place in the play-offs this season or just miss out.
Rowe on the return of fans
James Rowe says he ‘can’t wait’ for Spireites fans to return to the Technique Stadium against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday and that it will be a ‘day to remember’.
Liam’s predicted line-up
The excitement is building ahead of Chesterfield’s monster clash against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday (3pm KO).
Early team news
A number of Chesterfield players will be putting their body on the line for the huge clash against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.