First of all, what a feeling to have fans back!

It is a 3,000 sell-out and what a game for supporters to return to after 14 months away.

Who would have thought this fixture would have so much riding on it at the top end of the table back in November?

I am sure the supporters will make a racket today and I’m convinced they will make a difference and give Town an extra spring in their step. They looked a bit sapped of energy against Wealdstone so hopefully they can feed off the crowd’s enthusiasm. A fast start and an early goal and the place will be rocking.

A month ago it didn’t look like Dagenham would have much to play for at this stage but they are the form side in the league and they know they have to win to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The fact the Daggers still have something to play for may or may not work in Chesterfield’s favour, but we’ll soon find out.

For me the game will hinge on whether Town have Gavin Gunning, Curtis Weston and Alex Whittle available, the team will be lacking leadership and balance if not.