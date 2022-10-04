Daggers boss Dary McMahon said on Monday: “Going to Chesterfield tomorrow is going to be tough of course, and if I’m honest everyone probably expects them to win. We have to go there as an underdog, and really show some pride, courage, character but also show the quality we know we have.”

“We’re disappointed to lose Josh (Walker) for tomorrow night, he’s a really big player for us and has shown his quality in the recent weeks. We recalled Aaron (Blair) from Braintree Town of course, but we also are hoping to have Junior Morias back. So, we’re hoping to have options at the top end of the pitch”

“I think with Maidenhead beating Chesterfield on the weekend it’ll definitely liven Chesterfield up for this fixture, they’re an excellent team and have been for the last two or three years at this level. We’re up against a team that fancies themselves for promotion, they’re a big football club at this level with an amazing support.”