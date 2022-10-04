Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up
Chesterfield have an opportunity to return to winning ways tonight when they entertain Dagenham and Redbridge at the Technique Stadium (7.45pm KO.)
The third-placed Spireites experienced defeat for the first time this season on Saturday against Maidenhead United.
The Daggers, meanwhile, lost 5-1 at Dorking Wanderers and the pressure is mounting on manager Daryl McMahon.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Dagenham and Redbridge (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Daggers 14th
‘Everyone expects Chesterfield to win'
Daggers boss Dary McMahon said on Monday: “Going to Chesterfield tomorrow is going to be tough of course, and if I’m honest everyone probably expects them to win. We have to go there as an underdog, and really show some pride, courage, character but also show the quality we know we have.”
“We’re disappointed to lose Josh (Walker) for tomorrow night, he’s a really big player for us and has shown his quality in the recent weeks. We recalled Aaron (Blair) from Braintree Town of course, but we also are hoping to have Junior Morias back. So, we’re hoping to have options at the top end of the pitch”
“I think with Maidenhead beating Chesterfield on the weekend it’ll definitely liven Chesterfield up for this fixture, they’re an excellent team and have been for the last two or three years at this level. We’re up against a team that fancies themselves for promotion, they’re a big football club at this level with an amazing support.”
“The truth is we’re really looking forward to it, it’s a great place to go and play your football and it’s a great place to go and get our season back on track and really showcase what we’re about.”
Defensive worries
Dagenham have conceded the most goals (26) in the National League this season.
Suspension for top scorer
Dagenham’s top scorer, Josh Walker, who has four goals this season, is suspended for tonight’s game after being sent off on Saturday against Dorking.
Today’s officials
Referee: Matt Corlett (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 3-1 win against Barnet earlier this season)
Assistant referee: Scott Taylor
Assistant referee: Michael Johnson
Fourth official: Arran Williams
Betting odds
Chesterfield: 4/11
Draw: 7/2
Dagenham: 11/2
(Sky Bet)
Form guide
Chesterfield: WWDWL
Dagenham: LLWWL
Predicted line-up
Who should come in? - how Chesterfield could line-up against Dagenham and Redbridge
Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night.
Improvements needed
Paul Cook comments on Chesterfield's lack of clean sheets so far this season
Chesterfield’s lack of clean sheets this season is a ‘worry’ but it is not a massive concern because they have been winning games, says boss Paul Cook.
Interesting
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook makes interesting claim about National League rivals
Paul Cook believes opposition teams are starting to ‘change’ the way they play to stifle Chesterfield’s threat.
They could do with him back
Paul Cook delivers exciting update on Dobra ahead of Dagenham and Redbridge visit
Armando Dobra is ‘getting closer’ to returning from injury but manager Paul Cook kept his cards close to his chest about his availability for Tuesday night’s match against Dagenham and Redbridge.