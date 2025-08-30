Live

Chesterfield v Crawley Town LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield host struggling Crawley Town in their latest League Two clash today (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Crawley Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

11:36 BST

Trinbutes to Phil Kirk

There will be a minute’s applause before kick-off today to remember Phil Kirk, who sadly passed away last weekend.

Fans are being urged to get into the stadium in plenty of time.

There will also be tributes to him in the matchday programme.

11:34 BST

Crawley boss Lindsey on facing Spireites:

“Another team who was backed, before a ball was kicked, to be promotion favourites. They have won four out of five games so tough opposition. We are expecting a tough game. They have got some very good footballers. They are very similar to use in many ways, they have a lot of possession. Cooky is obviously a very experienced manager who has done a lot of games now and knows how to win.”

Wed, 27 Aug, 2025, 13:48 BST

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Dibley-Dias; Markanday, Darcy, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Boot; Naylor, Mandeville, Fleck, Berry, Duffy, Bonis.

Wed, 27 Aug, 2025, 13:45 BSTUpdated 11:36 BST

Spireites squad news

James Berry (hamstring) could be involved for the first time today after returning to the club earlier this month on loan from Wycombe.

Devan Tanton (ankle) returned to some level of training this week but this match will probably come too soon for him.

Wed, 27 Aug, 2025, 13:42 BST

Today's opponents

Were relegated from League One last season and they are yet to win so far this campaign.

They are currently third from bottom, just above the relegation zone, with one point from a possible 15. They secured their first point on August 19, drawing 1-1 at home to MK Dons. They have lost all of their away games in all competitions.

Former Spireites striker Kabongo Tshimanga signed for Crawley in the summer so he could feature today.

Wed, 27 Aug, 2025, 13:38 BSTUpdated 13:48 BST

Match officials

Referee: Ben Toner (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-1 defeat to Walsall in last season’s play-off away leg)

Assistant referee: Carl Fitch-Jackson

Assistant referee: Mark Dwyer

Fourth official: Andrew Ellis

Wed, 27 Aug, 2025, 13:36 BST

The odds

Chesterfield: 1/2

Draw: 14/5

Crawley: 4/1

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 27 Aug, 2025, 13:35 BST

It's matchday!

Welcome back to our live coverage as Chesterfield host Crawley Town in League Two today.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.

