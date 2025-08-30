Chesterfield v Crawley Town LIVE: McKirdy doubles lead from penalty spot | Minute's applause for Phil Kirk
Chesterfield 0 v 2 Crawley Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Back underway
No changes for Chesterfield.
HT: 0-2
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Crawley Town
McKirdy's double has the visitors in front. A lot of frustration in the stadium towards the referee after that penalty decision. Duffy's free-kick is the closest the Spireites have come. Got a feeling this one isn't over yet though.
45 mins
Five minutes added.
35-40 mins
A warning comes over the tannoy asking people not to throw ‘missiles’ on the pitch.
Play goes on and Chesterfield want a free-kick for a foul on Dobra but nothing is given. There’s a lot of anger in the stadium right now towards the referee. But it could work in the Spireites’ favour as they look more fired up now.
Goal for Crawley: 0-2
McKirdy grabs his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot after McFadzean was judged to have bundled over a visiting player in the box. Crawley players celebrated in front of the Kop and something appears to have hit Adeyemo.
Penalty to Crawley
McFadzean is judged to have bundled over a Crawley player in the box. Difficult to see who it was from here.
30-35 mins
The home fans are frustrated with the amount of time Crawley are taking with throw-ins etc.
Daley-Campbell’s cross from the left skimmed the head of Dunkley but it went behind for a goal-kick.
25-30 mins
Still very bitty at the moment. 0-1.
20-25 mins
Crawley keeper Davies has dropped to the floor and all the away players rush over to the touchline for a chat. It really needs stopping. The home fans are booing. And then there are sarcastic cheers as Davies jumps to his feet with no problems. Back underway.
15-20 mins
Chesterfield have not been able to sustain any presure just yet. It’s a bit stop-start and scrappy. Darcy has just been booked.
10-15 mins
Duffy goes close with a curling free-kick from 20 plus yards. It just bruses the top of the net.
Goal for Crawley: 0-1
Hemming comes rushing off his line to deal with a long ball forward but but McKirdy takes it around him and slots in from a tight angle. There was some indecision between McFadzean and Hemming and McKirdy took advantage.
Talking of bookings, Crawley’s Barker is shown a yellow card for tugging Dobra back as he spun away from him down the left.
0-5 mins
McFadzean has made two fouls in the early stages and has been warned by referee Ben Toner. Another one and he will probably go into the book.
Kick-off
We are underway.
RIP Phil Kirk
As previously mentioned, tributes are paid to Phil Kirk before kick-off.
The minute’s applause was very moving as all four sides of the ground stood and applauded.
His picture was shown on the big screen and the fans ended it by singing his name.
Phil will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on.
Here come the teams
We are moments away from kick-off here at the SMH Group Stadium.
Chesterfield have won four out of five so far this season in the league, while Crawley are still waiting for their first victory, recording just one point.
Remembering Phil Kirk
A reminder that before kick-off we are going to have some tributes to Phil Kirk.
Wreathes will be laid in the centre circle by both captains and there will be a minute’s applause.
It’s likely to be a very emotional afternoon as we remember a great man.