Live

Chesterfield v Crawley Town LIVE: McKirdy doubles lead from penalty spot | Minute's applause for Phil Kirk

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 15:42 BST
Chesterfield v Crawley Town - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Crawley Town - live updates.
Chesterfield host struggling Crawley Town in their latest League Two clash today (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 2 Crawley Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:04 BST

Back underway

No changes for Chesterfield.

15:50 BST

HT: 0-2

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Crawley Town

McKirdy's double has the visitors in front. A lot of frustration in the stadium towards the referee after that penalty decision. Duffy's free-kick is the closest the Spireites have come. Got a feeling this one isn't over yet though.

15:46 BST

45 mins

Five minutes added.

15:41 BST

35-40 mins

A warning comes over the tannoy asking people not to throw ‘missiles’ on the pitch.

Play goes on and Chesterfield want a free-kick for a foul on Dobra but nothing is given. There’s a lot of anger in the stadium right now towards the referee. But it could work in the Spireites’ favour as they look more fired up now.

15:39 BST

Goal for Crawley: 0-2

McKirdy grabs his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot after McFadzean was judged to have bundled over a visiting player in the box. Crawley players celebrated in front of the Kop and something appears to have hit Adeyemo.

15:38 BST

Penalty to Crawley

McFadzean is judged to have bundled over a Crawley player in the box. Difficult to see who it was from here.

15:34 BST

30-35 mins

The home fans are frustrated with the amount of time Crawley are taking with throw-ins etc.

Daley-Campbell’s cross from the left skimmed the head of Dunkley but it went behind for a goal-kick.

15:30 BST

25-30 mins

Still very bitty at the moment. 0-1.

15:25 BST

20-25 mins

Crawley keeper Davies has dropped to the floor and all the away players rush over to the touchline for a chat. It really needs stopping. The home fans are booing. And then there are sarcastic cheers as Davies jumps to his feet with no problems. Back underway.

15:20 BST

15-20 mins

Chesterfield have not been able to sustain any presure just yet. It’s a bit stop-start and scrappy. Darcy has just been booked.

15:16 BST

10-15 mins

Duffy goes close with a curling free-kick from 20 plus yards. It just bruses the top of the net.

15:12 BST

Goal for Crawley: 0-1

Hemming comes rushing off his line to deal with a long ball forward but but McKirdy takes it around him and slots in from a tight angle. There was some indecision between McFadzean and Hemming and McKirdy took advantage.

Talking of bookings, Crawley’s Barker is shown a yellow card for tugging Dobra back as he spun away from him down the left.

15:07 BSTUpdated 15:51 BST

0-5 mins

McFadzean has made two fouls in the early stages and has been warned by referee Ben Toner. Another one and he will probably go into the book.

15:01 BST

Kick-off

We are underway.

15:00 BST

RIP Phil Kirk

As previously mentioned, tributes are paid to Phil Kirk before kick-off.

The minute’s applause was very moving as all four sides of the ground stood and applauded.

His picture was shown on the big screen and the fans ended it by singing his name.

Phil will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on.

14:54 BST

Here come the teams

We are moments away from kick-off here at the SMH Group Stadium.

Chesterfield have won four out of five so far this season in the league, while Crawley are still waiting for their first victory, recording just one point.

14:47 BST

Remembering Phil Kirk

A reminder that before kick-off we are going to have some tributes to Phil Kirk.

Wreathes will be laid in the centre circle by both captains and there will be a minute’s applause.

It’s likely to be a very emotional afternoon as we remember a great man.

13:47 BST

Tshimanga on the bench for Crawley

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Crawley TownLeague Two
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice