Chesterfield v Carlisle United LIVE: Visitors suffer injury in warm-up - match updates
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Carlisle United: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Banks goes close again
This time he swivels and shoots on the edge of the box but Breeze tips over. Corner.
Close!
Metcalfe delivers a dangerous corner, Fleck’s attempted volley falls into the path of Banks, who prods towards goal, but it goes behind. Looked like it took a deflection but a goal-kick is awarded.
0-0 on 14.
Chance
Fleck picks out Olakigbe just inside the box with a lovely pass, he drives at his man and then his cross/shot is deflected behind for a corner with Grigg just caught on his heels at the back post. He’d normally be there to tap those in and he acknowledges that.
Big let off
Grimes gets a pass all wrong and it goes straight to Kelly, who shoots early with Boot off his line but it’s a tame effort and the home stopper is able to collect. Grimes holds his hands up after the mistake.
Opening minutes
Boot is forced to tip over a free-kick delivery from Davies. The away side win an early corner but it comes to nothing.
And we're off!
Referee Andrew Humphries blows his whistle and we are underway!
Here come the teams!
Kick-off is moments away!
A late change for Carlisle
Matty Dennis has pulled out during the warm up. Joe Hugill goes into the starting line-up and Cedwyn Scott comes onto the bench.
Good evening
Well hello everyone and welcome to a pleasant evening here at the SMH as we prepare for some more League Two action.
Chesterfield will be hoping to continue their momentum as they host the league’s bottom club, who are nine points from safety.
There are some big games at the top of the division tonight and a win for the Spireites could see them close the gap on the play-offs to just four points and they will still have a game in hand.
The teams will be with us shortly!
How Carlisle start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Paul Cook makes three changes from the win against Barrow on Saturday.
IN: Fleck, Olakigbe & Grigg
OUT: Naylor, Colclough & Pepple
Fleck makes his first league start of the season. Grigg gets his first start since December following injury. Oldaker is back in the squad after missing the last four. Naylor not in the 18 at all.
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Fleck, Metcalfe; Olakigbe, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Oldaker, Jacobs, Colclough, Duffy, Madden, Pepple.
Carlisle set to make changes for tonight
Boss Mark Hughes said: “I'll look at the make-up of the team and we'll have a look and see where we can perhaps freshen it up.
“Clearly (on Saturday) it looked like a number of the lads were leggy in their work. There's opportunities for other guys to come in, I'm sure.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Metcalfe, Naylor; Olakigbe, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Duffy, Fleck, Jacobs, Colclough, Madden, Pepple.
Squad news
Vontae Daley-Campbell has now been registered in the squad but Danny Webb has said he needs to build-up his fitness first.
Darren Oldaker was set to return to training yesterday after having an injection in his achilles heel.
Kyle McFadzean and Harvey Araujo are both back training but this one is likely to come too soon for the pair.
The Spireites
After four straight defeats, they are now unbeaten in five, winning four of them.
They are seven points off the play-offs with a game in hand and five of the last eight are at home.
Tonight's opponents
Are rock-bottom of League Two and are nine points from safety.
They have only won four of their 19 away games this season, including a 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
They have only won one of their last six overall.
They replaced Mike Williamson with Manchester United legend Mark Hughes in February but they have only recorded two wins from 11 since he took charge.
Match officials
Referee: Andrew Humphries (in charge for Chesterfield’s 1-1 draw against Port Vale)
Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis
Assistant referee: Kieran Forrest
Fourth official: Joseph Pettitt
The odds
Chesterfield: 7/10
Draw: 5/2
Carlisle: 16/5
