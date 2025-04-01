Chesterfield v Carlisle United LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Carlisle United: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Carlisle set to make changes for tonight
Boss Mark Hughes said: “I'll look at the make-up of the team and we'll have a look and see where we can perhaps freshen it up.
“Clearly (on Saturday) it looked like a number of the lads were leggy in their work. There's opportunities for other guys to come in, I'm sure.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Metcalfe, Naylor; Olakigbe, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Duffy, Fleck, Jacobs, Colclough, Madden, Pepple.
Squad news
Vontae Daley-Campbell has now been registered in the squad but Danny Webb has said he needs to build-up his fitness first.
Darren Oldaker was set to return to training yesterday after having an injection in his achilles heel.
Kyle McFadzean and Harvey Araujo are both back training but this one is likely to come too soon for the pair.
The Spireites
After four straight defeats, they are now unbeaten in five, winning four of them.
They are seven points off the play-offs with a game in hand and five of the last eight are at home.
Tonight's opponents
Are rock-bottom of League Two and are nine points from safety.
They have only won four of their 19 away games this season, including a 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
They have only won one of their last six overall.
They replaced Mike Williamson with Manchester United legend Mark Hughes in February but they have only recorded two wins from 11 since he took charge.
Match officials
Referee: Andrew Humphries (in charge for Chesterfield’s 1-1 draw against Port Vale)
Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis
Assistant referee: Kieran Forrest
Fourth official: Joseph Pettitt
The odds
Chesterfield: 7/10
Draw: 5/2
Carlisle: 16/5
