Live

Chesterfield v Carlisle United LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Chesterfield v Carlisle United - live updates.Chesterfield v Carlisle United - live updates.
Chesterfield v Carlisle United - live updates.
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to six matches and close the gap on the play-offs when rock-bottom Carlisle United visit tonight (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Carlisle United: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

Mon, 31 Mar, 2025, 11:49 BST

Carlisle set to make changes for tonight

Boss Mark Hughes said: “I'll look at the make-up of the team and we'll have a look and see where we can perhaps freshen it up.

“Clearly (on Saturday) it looked like a number of the lads were leggy in their work. There's opportunities for other guys to come in, I'm sure.”

Mon, 31 Mar, 2025, 11:47 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Metcalfe, Naylor; Olakigbe, Banks, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Duffy, Fleck, Jacobs, Colclough, Madden, Pepple.

Mon, 31 Mar, 2025, 11:45 BST

Squad news

Vontae Daley-Campbell has now been registered in the squad but Danny Webb has said he needs to build-up his fitness first.

Darren Oldaker was set to return to training yesterday after having an injection in his achilles heel.

Kyle McFadzean and Harvey Araujo are both back training but this one is likely to come too soon for the pair.

Mon, 31 Mar, 2025, 11:42 BST

The Spireites

After four straight defeats, they are now unbeaten in five, winning four of them.

They are seven points off the play-offs with a game in hand and five of the last eight are at home.

Mon, 31 Mar, 2025, 11:40 BST

Tonight's opponents

Are rock-bottom of League Two and are nine points from safety.

They have only won four of their 19 away games this season, including a 3-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

They have only won one of their last six overall.

They replaced Mike Williamson with Manchester United legend Mark Hughes in February but they have only recorded two wins from 11 since he took charge.

Mon, 31 Mar, 2025, 11:32 BST

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Humphries (in charge for Chesterfield’s 1-1 draw against Port Vale)

Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis

Assistant referee: Kieran Forrest

Fourth official: Joseph Pettitt

Mon, 31 Mar, 2025, 11:31 BST

The odds

Chesterfield: 7/10

Draw: 5/2

Carlisle: 16/5

(Sky Bet)

Mon, 31 Mar, 2025, 11:30 BST

Good morning!

And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Carlisle United in League Two tonight.

We’ve got you covered, so don’t go anywhere!

Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice