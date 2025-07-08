Live

Chesterfield v Burton Albion LIVE: Team news and updates from pre-season friendly

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Chesterfield v Burton Albion - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Burton Albion - live updates.
Chesterfield host League One Burton Albion in a pre-season friendly tonight (7pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Burton Albion: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

18:57 BST

Here come the teams

The teams emerge from the tunnel on what is a lovely sunny evening here in north Derbyshire.

We’ll bring you the main action as we go along.

18:34 BST

Former Spireite Jake Beesley starts for Burton

17:58 BSTUpdated 18:40 BST

Spireites team news confirmed

Boot; Jessop, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Trialist, Fleck; Hobson, Elliott, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: Hemming, Sheckleford, Naylor, Grimes, Lewis, Dibley-Dias, Stirk, Cook, Dobra, Duffy, Bonis.

We believe former Everton youngster Luke Butterfield was the central midfielder trialist on Saturday so we shall see if it is indeed him again.

A first pre-season inclusion for summer signing Bonis, while there is no Daley-Campbell, Mandeville, Markanday or Madden. And as earlier reported, Devan Tanton has re-signed on loan from Fulham, but he is not involved either.

15:09 BST

Matchday signing!

In case you missed it earlier, Chesterfield have re-signed defender Devan Tanton, 21, on loan from Fulham for the season. The right-back made 11 appearances on loan at the Spireites but struggled with injuries and returned to his parent club in January. However, he is now back at the Blues for a second go! He becomes Town’s seventh signing of the summer.

10:01 BST

Coming up...

The team news will be confirmed around 6pm ahead of the 7pm kick-off so check back again in a little while...

10:01 BST

Chesterfield

Lost 2-1 at Matlock Town on Saturday, with Will Grigg getting on the scoresheet. New signings Zach Hemming, Adam Lewis, Ryan Stirk, Dilan Markanday and Matt Dibley-Dias all featured. There was also minutes for young trialists Luke Butterfield and Luca Thomas.

After tonight’s clash against Burton, they then host Premier League Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their next pre-season outing.

09:58 BST

Tonight's opponents

Survived relegation to League Two by the skin of their teeth last season, staying up by just one point, finishing 20th. They avoided the drop by securing their League One status on the penultimate match of the season.

Manager Gary Bowyer did a fantastic job in keeping them up after being appointed in December when they were just one point off the bottom of the table.

09:51 BST

Hello!

Chesterfield are back in pre-season action tonight against Burton Albion, with kick-off at 7pm.

We’ll bring you the team news and updates from the game so stay tuned!

