Live

Chesterfield v Burton Albion LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and updates from EFL Trophy tie

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:32 BST
Chesterfield v Burton Albion - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Burton Albion - live updates.
Chesterfield host League One Burton Albion in their second EFL Trophy group game tonight (7pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Burton Albion: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

11:28 BST

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Boot; Daley-Campbell, Sheckleford, Grimes, Lewis; Fleck, Naylor; Markanday, Cook, Berry; Dickson.

11:24 BST

Injury update

Will Grigg (groin) went off just before half-time on Saturday and he is awaiting the scan results.

11:22 BST

Paddy Byrne on tonight's game

“We’re going to fully attack the game, we’ll be using a full first-team squad within the game.

“We want to go and give a better account of ourselves than we did at the weekend, so we’ll be looking to come into the game strong and on the front-foot.”

11:21 BSTUpdated 11:31 BST

The trophy so far

Chesterfield are bottom of Group H after the first round of games.

As we all know, the Spireites were hammered 7-1 at Crewe, while Burton Albion beat Liverpool under-21s 2-1.

Crewe don’t play tonight as they were in league action last night. They instead host Liverpool’s youths next week.

11:17 BST

Match officials

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistant referee: Danny Guest

Assistant Referee: Jacob Lehane

Fourth official: Oliver Nolan

11:14 BST

Welcome!

EFL Trophy action for Chesterfield tonight as they host Burton Albion.

Stay with us!

Related topics:Burton AlbionChesterfieldEFL TrophyLeague One
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice