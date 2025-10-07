Chesterfield v Burton Albion LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and updates from EFL Trophy tie
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Burton Albion: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Boot; Daley-Campbell, Sheckleford, Grimes, Lewis; Fleck, Naylor; Markanday, Cook, Berry; Dickson.
Injury update
Will Grigg (groin) went off just before half-time on Saturday and he is awaiting the scan results.
Paddy Byrne on tonight's game
“We’re going to fully attack the game, we’ll be using a full first-team squad within the game.
“We want to go and give a better account of ourselves than we did at the weekend, so we’ll be looking to come into the game strong and on the front-foot.”
The trophy so far
Chesterfield are bottom of Group H after the first round of games.
As we all know, the Spireites were hammered 7-1 at Crewe, while Burton Albion beat Liverpool under-21s 2-1.
Crewe don’t play tonight as they were in league action last night. They instead host Liverpool’s youths next week.
Match officials
Referee: Alex Chilowicz
Assistant referee: Danny Guest
Assistant Referee: Jacob Lehane
Fourth official: Oliver Nolan
EFL Trophy action for Chesterfield tonight as they host Burton Albion.
