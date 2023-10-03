News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Bromley LIVE: Tom Naylor doubles Spireites' lead in big National League clash

Chesterfield and Bromley clash in a big game at the top of the National League tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 21:25 BST
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Chesterfield v Bromley - live updates. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Spireites are top and unbeaten in eight, including seven wins, while Bromley are fourth after going 11 without defeat.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield 2 v 0 Bromley: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
21:45 BST

FT: Great win!

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Bromley

Second-half goals from Quigley and Naylor secure an eighth win in nine games. Unbeaten run extended to nine. Bromley’s own 11-match unbeaten record ends. Town made six changes but still had enough. Could be one of their more important wins.

21:39 BST

Chance for 3-0

But Banks can’t quite connect with Mandeville’s cross to the back post.

21:38 BST

Six minutes added

2-0.

21:31 BST

Third Spireites sub - 84 minutes

Grigg on, Quigley off.

21:24 BST
21:24 BST

Second Spireites sub - 76 minutes

Mandeville on, Jacobs off.

21:23 BST

GOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!

NAYLOR!!!

Chesterfield double their lead on 75 minutes, 2-0. King delivers a corner and Naylor’s header into the ground finds its way past Smith.

21:23 BST

Close!

King and Naylor link-up down the right, get to the byline, ball pulled back, corner.

21:13 BST

First Spireites sub - 65 minutes

Colclough replaces Berry.

Quigley curled a shot over just before, after carrying the ball forward a long distance.

21:10 BST

Almost 2-0

Berry arrives late at the back post to meet Jacobs’ cross but his effort whistled wide.

1-0 on 62 minutes.

