Chesterfield v Bromley LIVE: Team news confirmed and updates from big National League clash
The Spireites are top and unbeaten in eight, including seven wins, while Bromley are fourth after going 11 without defeat.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Bromley: LIVE UPDATES
Here come the teams!
Here we go then for this big game at the top of the National League.
It’s 1st v 4th.
Chesterfield are eight unbeaten, while Bromley have gone 11 without defeat.
The Spireites beat Bromley 3-2 in last season’s play-off semi-final. It was an absolute classic. Same again tonight? Let’s see.
Jamie Grimes
Jamie Grimes makes his 80th consecutive league start tonight. He has started every league game under Paul Cook.
Liam Mandeville
Tonight is the first time Liam Mandeville has not started a game since Barnet away on January 28. 36 consecutive starts.
How the visitors start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - SIX changes
Paul Cook has shuffled his pack for tonight’s game, making SIX changes from the 1-1 draw against Maidenhead United on Saturday.
IN: King, Palmer, Horton, Jones, Berry, Quigley.
OUT: Mandeville, Williams, Freckleton, Dobra, Colclough, Grigg.
No Freckleton or Dobra in the squad.
Tyrer; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Banks, Berry; Quigley.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Mandeville, Colclough, Grigg.
Danny Webb on facing Bromley
“They’re a very physical side who do what they do very well.
“Without doubt it’s going to be a real battle but they can play football well too.
“It’s always been a feisty game when the two sides have met in the past. Two very strong and passionate clubs.
“It’s an exciting fixture and we’re looking forward to it.
“The fans will once again be behind us I’m sure and I can’t wait for another night under the lights at the SMH Group Stadium. Bring it on.”
Bromley squad news
Midfielder Lewis Leigh, on loan from Preston, is suspended after being sent off on Saturday.
Defender Besart Topalloj was forced off injured at the weeked so he could be a doubt.
Our predicted Chesterfield line-up
We;ll go for the one change with Jones replacing Banks.
Tyrer; Mandeville, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, King, Banks, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites squad news
Mike Jones is available again after serving his one-match ban at the weeked.
Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) is not far away from returning from injury but remains out.
Ravens' top scorer
Is of course Michael Cheek.
He has scored six goals in 12 games.